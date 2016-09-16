REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY SEPT 16/SATURDAY SEPT 17

REUTERS AMERICA EVENING NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY SEPT 16/SATURDAY SEPT 17

TOP STORIES

Trump backs off Obama birth rumor, falsely accuses Clinton of starting it

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday abandoned his assertion that Barack Obama was not born in the United States after spending years promoting conspiracy theories that the country's first African-American president started life as a foreigner. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 3:46 p.m., by Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson, 796 words)

Russia, U.S. seek to prolong Syria truce but aid blocked, violence spreads

BEIRUT/CILVEGOZU - The United States and Russia said on Friday they wanted to extend the four-day-old ceasefire in Syria they have co-sponsored, although the agreement looked increasingly shaky, undermined by increasing violence and a failure to deliver aid. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved at 3:01 p.m., by Lisa Barrington and Osman Orsal, 1079 words) SEE ALSO: UN inquiry blames Syrian military for chlorine bomb attacks - source (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CHEMICALWEAPONS (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved at 12:06 p.m., 1,085 words)

Clinton leads Trump as Americans shrug off her pneumonia scare -Reuters/Ipsos

NEW YORK - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton leads Republican rival Donald Trump by 4 percentage points, and her recent bout with pneumonia doesn't appear to have scared away her supporters, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. (USA-ELECTION/POLL (POLL, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 4:41 p.m., by Chris Kahn, 544 words)

CAMPAIGN

Polling places become battleground in voting rights fight

LINCOLN PARK, Ga. - Louis Brooks, 87, has walked to cast a vote at his neighborhood polling place in Georgia's predominantly black Lincoln Park neighborhood for five decades. But not this year. A Reuters survey found local governments in nearly a dozen, mostly Republican-dominated counties in Georgia have adopted plans to reduce the number of voting stations, citing cost savings and efficiency. (USA-ELECTION/VOTE-PRECINCTS (INSIGHT, PIX), moved at 6 a.m., by John Whitesides, 1,233 words)

WASHINGTON

Obama enlists Republican Kasich to push for TPP trade deal

WASHINGTON - Ohio's Republican governor, John Kasich, took over the White House briefing lectern on Friday to praise the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, an unusual move that shows how hard President Barack Obama will push for the trade deal's approval. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 3:08 p.m., by Roberta Rampton, 530 words)

U.S. meeting on ocean conservation nets $5.3 billion in pledges

WASHINGTON - International participants at a high-level conference on the world's oceans pledged more than $5.3 billion for conservation and designated vast areas as protected waters, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday. (ENVIRONMENT-OCEANS/PLEDGES (UPDATE 2), moved at 5:21 p.m., 371 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Columbus mayor, police chief to speak on black teen's fatal shooting

Columbus, Ohio, officials on Friday evening will discuss the shooting death this week of a black 13-year-old boy by a white police officer responding to an armed robbery call, to try to maintain calm, city officials said. (OHIO-CRIME/ (PIX, TV), moved at 1:07 p.m., by Laila Kearney, 399 words)

Chicago police officer charged with shooting at car full of teens

A Chicago police officer who was captured on a dashboard camera firing into a car full of teenagers, wounding two of them, has been indicted on federal civil rights charges, prosecutors and local media said on Friday. (CHICAGO-POLICE/SHOOTING, moved at 3:22 p.m., 280 words)

U.S. Air Force grounds F-35 fighters over cooling line problems

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Air Force has grounded 13 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35A Lightning II aircraft after discovering peeling and crumbling insulation in avionics cooling lines inside the fuel tanks, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Friday. (LOCKHEED-F35/GROUNDED, moved at 3:19 p.m., 203 words)

Sticker shock seen for U.S. motorists after key pipeline break

NEW YORK - Colonial Pipeline Co aims to restart a key U.S. gasoline line by Thursday after delays to repair a leak boosted fuel prices, but analysts expect some motorists to feel the sticker shock for longer. (PIPELINE-OPERATIONS/COLONIAL CO-ALABAMA (UPDATE 4), moved at 4:46 p.m., by Devika Krishna Kumar, 487 words)

Texas mattress store to reopen after 9/11 ad ignites criticism

AUSTIN - The Texas mattress store that shut its doors after being pilloried for a social media ad where staff used bedding to stage a mock collapse of New York City's Twin Towers to promote a Sept. 11 sale has decided to reopen. (USA-SEPT11/TEXAS, moved at 11:41 a.m., by Jon Herskovitz, 321 words)

Coastal real estate sales in Connecticut and California vie for record books

Coastal real estate listings in Connecticut and California are vying for the U.S. record books, offering luxury buyers the chance to own a private island one-hour's drive from Manhattan or ramble on horseback along Pacific Ocean cliffs. (USA-COASTAL/REALESTATE, expect by 7 p.m., 400 words)

NYC police commissioner touts falling crime on his way out

NEW YORK - New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton sought on Friday to counter fears that lawlessness is on the rise in the largest U.S. city, writing in his resignation letter that crime has continued to fall this year. (NEW YORK-POLICE/ (PIX, TV), moved at 11:05 a.m., by David Ingram, 273 words)

L.A. Dept. of Water and Power waters fake grass during drought -report

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Department of Water and power has installed sprinkler systems to water artificial turf laid down in place of grass at several of its substations during California's four-year drought, a local TV station reported on Friday. (CALIFORNIA-DROUGHT/GRASS, moved at 4 p.m., 156 words)

Rats vanquished but smell lingers at Arkansas governor's mansion

LITTLE ROCK - Rats have been evicted from the Arkansas governor's mansion but the lingering effects of a rodent infestation, including noxious odors, require its study to be demolished and rebuilt, officials said this week. (ARKANSAS-MANSION/ (PIX), moved at 2:06 p.m., by Steve Barnes, 236 words)

Guards at NYC's Rikers Island get prison for inmate beating

NEW YORK - Six guards at New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex were sentenced on Friday to prison for the 2012 beating of an inmate that left him with fractured eye sockets and a broken nose. (NEW YORK-RIKERS/, (moving shortly), by Joseph Ax, 382 words)

Ohio man held on murder, kidnapping charges

CLEVELAND - An Ohio man was held on $1 million bond on Friday after being charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with the discovery of two bodies by police earlier this week. (OHIO-MURDER/, moved at 5:13 p.m., 330 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.S. military says air strike killed Islamic State propaganda chief

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon said on Friday that a U.S.-led coalition air strike on Sept. 7 killed an Islamic State leader who oversaw the militant group's propaganda. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/AIRSTRIKE (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:40 p.m., 249 words)

U.S. forces enter Syrian town, then withdraw - rebel source and monitor

BEIRUT - A small number of U.S. forces entered the Syrian town of al-Rai near the Turkish border on Friday as part of operations to coordinate air strikes against Islamic State, a senior rebel source said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:24 p.m., 351 words)

WORLD

Suicide bomber kills at least 25 in Pakistani mosque

MOHMAND AGENCY/PESHAWAR, Pakistan - A suicide bomber shouted "Allahu akbar" and blew himself up in a packed mosque in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 25 people and wounding 30 during Friday prayers, a local official said. (PAKISTAN-ATTACK/(UPDATE 3), moved at 1:28 p.m., 449 words)

Brazil files terrorism charges against eight for IS support

BRASILIA - Eight Brazilians arrested before the Rio Olympics for belonging to a loosely organized group that supported Islamic State and discussed attacking the games were charged on Friday under Brazil's anti-terrorism law. (BRAZIL-SECURITY/ (PIX), moved at 3:29 p.m., 329 words)

Autistic Briton can be extradited to U.S. on hacking charges, court rules

LONDON - A London court on Friday approved the extradition of an autistic British man to the United States to face trial for hacking high-security state computers, despite warnings he might kill himself if sent to a U.S. jail. (BRITAIN-US/HACKER (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 1:18 p.m., by Peter Hobson, 493 words)

Between reckless ally and old rival, China in a bind over N.Korea

BEIJING/UNITED NATIONS - China is in a bind over what to do about North Korea's stepped-up nuclear and missile tests, even though it is annoyed with its ally and has started talks with other U.N. Security Council members on a new sanctions resolution against Pyongyang. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/CHINA (PIX), moved at 9:36 a.m., by Benjamin Kang Lim and Michelle Nichols, 810 words)

Divided European leaders struggle with post-Brexit vision

BRATISLAVA - European leaders, struggling to overcome an historic crisis following Britain's vote to leave the EU, agreed on Friday to explore closer defence cooperation and boost security at their external borders, but could not hide deep divisions over refugees and economic policy. (EU-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 4:01 p.m., by Noah Barkin and Jason Hovet, 767 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

California governor signs epinephrine bill, blasts Mylan

SAN FRANCISCO - California Governor Jerry Brown on Friday signed a bill to allow businesses across the state to carry epinephrine auto-injectors, but sharply admonished drugmaker Mylan NL over its recent price increases. (CALIFORNIA-MYLAN NL/, moved at 2:02 p.m., by Dan Levine, 268 words)

Chemicals in indoor dust tied to antibiotic resistance

Slowing the rise of antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" may take more than just curbing overuse of antibiotics or eliminating antimicrobial chemicals from household products like soap and cosmetics, a new study suggests. (HEALTH-CHEMICALS/ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANCE, moved at 4:29 p.m., by Lisa Rapaport, 495 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Reagans' personal items to be auctioned in New York

NEW YORK - Furniture, jewelry and cowboy boots are among the more than 700 personal items that once belonged to U.S. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan set for sale by auctioneer Christie's in New York starting on Monday. (PEOPLE-REAGAN/AUCTION (TV), moved at 3:53 p.m., 230 words)

Settlement reached in Texas over 'Fifty Shades' royalty fight

FORT WORTH - A Texas woman who claimed she was cheated out of royalty money from the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels has reached a settlement with her former business partner, bringing an end to their lengthy legal battle, their lawyers said on Friday. (USA-FIFTYSHADES/LAWSUIT (PIX), moved at 3:37 p.m., by Marice Richter, 375 words)

Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend held liable in wrongful death suit

ATLANTA - A Georgia judge on Friday held Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend legally responsible for her 2015 death after he failed to show up for a hearing in a civil lawsuit, a lawyer for Brown's estate said. (PEOPLE-BROWN/ (PIX), moved at 3:36 p.m., by David Beasley, 336 words)

CONSUMER AND TECH

Fans cheer, but iPhone 7 gets a subdued welcome

SHANGHAI/SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO - Apple employees enthusiastically counted down the last moments before stores from San Francisco to Shanghai opened on Friday to launch the iPhone 7, but the ranks of shoppers were notably thinner than in previous years. (APPLE-IPHONE/ASIA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 2:52 p.m., by Adam Jourdan, Tom Westbrook and Julia Love, 688 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Wall St falls; risk of Deutsche Bank fine hits banks

U.S. stocks fell on Friday as the possibility of a $14 billion fine against Deutsche Bank weighed on big banks and investors wrestled with lingering uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 6), by Noel Randewich, 362 words) SEE ALSO: GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 9), moved at 4:55 p.m., 544 words)

U.S. inflation stirring as healthcare, housing costs surge

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in August as healthcare costs recorded their biggest gain in 32-1/2 years, pointing to a steady build-up of inflation that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved at 3:11 p.m., by Lucia Mutikani, 767 words)

EPA says glyphosate, key ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup, likely not carcinogenic

CHICAGO - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said its current position on glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide, is that the chemical is not likely carcinogenic to humans. (USA-EPA/GLYPHOSATE, moved at 4:07 p.m., by P.J. Huffstutter, 370 words)

GM seeks to delay recall of 1 mln vehicles with Takata air bag inflators

DETROIT - General Motors Co has asked U.S. safety regulators to a delay a recall of 980,000 trucks with Takata air bag inflators to allow it to demonstrate the vehicles are safe and avoid a hit to profits. (GM-RECALL/, moved at 3:41 p.m., by David Shepardson, 368 words)

New York AG investigating Exxon's accounting practices - source

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating Exxon Mobil Corp's accounting practices and why the oil major hasn't written down the value of its assets in the wake of a slump in oil prices, a person familiar with the matter said. (EXXON MOBIL-PROBE/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:53 a.m., 406 words)

