REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JULY 12/WEDNESDAY JULY 13

REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JULY 12/WEDNESDAY JULY 13

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

U.S. Capitol briefly locked down as police stop man with gun

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call about a man with a gun several blocks away, police said. (USA-CAPITOL/LOCKDOWN (UPDATE 2), moved, 73 words)

TOP STORIES

Obama seeks note of reconciliation at Dallas memorial

DALLAS - U.S. President Barack Obama urged Americans on Tuesday to cast off despair over violence, to rise above racial divides and to honor five police officers slain in Dallas in a racially motivated attack by building on their call to service. (USA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 4:36 p.m., by Jon Herskovitz and Jeff Mason, 885 words)

China suffers legal blow in South China Sea, U.S. urges caution

WASHINGTON/BEIJING - China risks violating international law if it continues to strike a defiant tone and ignores an arbitration court ruling that denies its claims in the South China Sea despite calls from the United States and the head of the United Nations for the peaceful resolution of disputes in the oil-rich waters. (SOUTHCHINASEA-RULING/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 4:30 p.m., by John Walcott and Ben Blanchard, 1036 words)

New powers let U.S. forces take fight to Taliban - Carter

KABUL - The senior U.S commander in Afghanistan will have greater freedom to strike at the Taliban under broad new powers approved last month by President Barack Obama, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday. (AFGHANISTAN-CARTER/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved at 3:54 p.m., by Yeganeh Torbati, 683 words)

U.S. Congress shrugs off guns, Zika as summer break nears

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Congress is headed for a seven-week recess without addressing gun violence, the Zika virus outbreak and other pressing issues amid persistent election-year bickering. (USA-GUNS/CONGRESS (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:20 p.m., by Richard Cowan and David Morgan, 525 words)

ELECTION

Clinton gets Sanders endorsement in show of party unity

PORTSMOUTH - Democrat Bernie Sanders endorsed former rival Hillary Clinton for president in a display of party unity on Tuesday, describing her as the best candidate to fix the United States' problems and beat Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 election. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 4:36 p.m., by John Whitesides, 879 words)

Clinton extends lead over Trump to 13 points -Reuters/Ipsos

NEW YORK - Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton extended her lead over Republican rival Donald Trump to 13 percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday, up from 10 points at the end of last week. (USA-ELECTION/POLL (POLL), moved at 4:15 p.m., by Chris Kahn, 352 words)

Clinton is vetting retired Navy Admiral James Stavridis for VP - source

WASHINGTON - The U.S. presidential campaign of presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is vetting retired Navy Admiral James Stavridis as a potential vice presidential running mate, a source with knowledge of the process confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-VP (URGENT), moved at 4:31 p.m., 123 words)

WASHINGTON

U.S. attorney general deflects lawmakers' questions on Clinton emails

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. law enforcement official, under questioning from Republicans at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, shed no new light on the Justice Department's decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton over her handling of sensitive emails. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-EMAILS (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved at 3:54 p.m., by Julia Harte, 415 words)

Biden to meet Japanese, Korean officials in Hawaii

WASHINGTON - Vice President Joe Biden will begin a trip to the Pacific region on Wednesday that will include meetings with Japanese and Korean officials in Hawaii and visits to Australia and New Zealand, officials said on Tuesday. (USA-ASIA/BIDEN, moved at 4:12 p.m., 244 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Michigan courthouse shooter handcuffed in front, protocol to be reviewed

A protocol that allowed a prisoner to have his hands cuffed in front of him while being moved inside a southwest Michigan courthouse will be reviewed, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said on Tuesday, a day after the man grabbed an officer's gun and shot dead two bailiffs. (USA-POLICE/MICHIGAN, moved at 2:32 p.m., 275 words)

Protests, U.S. gun violence worry some black travelers from abroad

NEW YORK - With protests hitting many U.S. cities, the deadly ambush of Dallas police, and the ever-present threat of gun violence, four countries have urged citizens to be on alert if visiting the United States, and some black travelers are worried about making the trip. (USA-POLICE/TRAVEL, moved at 3:11 p.m., by Gina Cherelus, 520 words) See also: (USA-POLICE/BLACKPANTHERS (CORRECTED, EXCLUSIVE), moved at 12:51 p.m., 210 words)

Former Illinois Governor Blagojevich seeks reduced prison sentence

CHICAGO - Former two-term Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is seeking a drastically reduced sentence that would see him released from federal prison within a year after convictions in 2011 for corruption charges including extortion and wire fraud, according to U.S. court documents. (ILLINOIS-BLAGOJEVICH, moved at 1:47 p.m., 295 words)

U.S. appeals court orders Utah to fund Planned Parenthood branch

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered Utah to continue providing federal funds to the state branch of Planned Parenthood, handing a defeat to Republican Governor Gary Herbert, who had ordered a cutoff last August. (UTAH-PLANNEDPARENTHOOD/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:17 p.m., by Jonathan Stempel, 414 words)

Illinois governor launches new school funding task force

CHICAGO - Illinois will once again tackle adequate and equitable school funding, with the governor on Tuesday announcing a bipartisan task force and a tight deadline for it to produce recommendations. (ILLINOIS-EDUCATION/, moved at 2:55 p.m., 227 words)

U.S. gay gun group's membership surges after Orlando killings

SALT LAKE CITY - At a local shooting range, the 23-year-old president of the Salt Lake City chapter of Pink Pistols, a national lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender gun club, helps a tattooed member improve his marksmanship. Before the Orlando shootings in June at a gay nightclub, the Pink Pistols, with more than 45 chapters across the United States, had about 1,500 members. The day after the killing spree, its numbers soared to more than 4,000 and have since risen above 8,000.(USA-GUNS/LGBT (PIX), moved at 12:16 p.m., by Jim Urquhart, 374 words)

U.S. charges proxy solicitation firm employees with fraud

BOSTON - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against five current and former employees of leading proxy solicitation firm Georgeson, accusing them of engaging in a fraudulent scheme to gain shareholder voting information with bribes such as two tickets worth $1,400 to a Boston Celtics basketball game. (FINANCE-FRAUD/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:26 p.m., by Ross Kerber, 481 words)

FBI closes books on legendary D.B. Cooper skyjacking of 1971

The unsolved investigation of the 1971 hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner and the disappearance of the enigmatic, dapper suspect dubbed D.B. Cooper, is now officially one for the history books, not the FBI. (CRIME-DBCOOPER/ (PIX), moved at 2:34 p.m., by Alex Dobuzinskis, 389 words)

Russian man to be sentenced in U.S. credit card hacking scheme

A Russian citizen is scheduled to be sentenced after has pleading guilty to U.S. charges that he participated in a computer hacking scheme that compromised more than 160 million credit card numbers and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. (Expect on Wednesday, 400 words)

Puerto Rico governor says fiscal challenges not over

WASHINGTON - Puerto Rico, the troubled U.S. Commonwealth that recently declared an historic default, could be shut out of debt markets for another two years as it battles with fiscal challenges, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday. (PUERTORICO-DEBT/GOVERNOR (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:11 p.m., 194 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Aleppo rebels brace for long Syrian government siege

BEIRUT/AMMAN - Rebel areas of Aleppo have stockpiled enough basic supplies to survive months of siege by pro-Syrian government forces that cut off their half of the city last week, even though some goods are already in short supply, an opposition official said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:02 p.m., by Tom Perry and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 810 words) See also: Syrian town under siege faces famine, disease, medic groups say (MIDEAST-HUNGER/REPORT), moved at 1:01 p.m., 324 words)

Syrian rebels say Russian jets hit refugee camp along Jordan border

AMMAN - Jets believed to be Russian on Tuesday struck a refugee camp along Jordan's northeastern border with Syria, killing at least 10 people and injuring scores, rebels said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-SOUTH, moved at 4:09 p.m., 290 words)

Europol chief says people smugglers at record levels as criminal gangs move in

LONDON - Law enforcement agencies are battling a surge in the number of people smugglers to record levels as criminal networks cash in on Europe's escalating migrant crisis, according to the head of the European Union's police agency Europol. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SMUGGLING-EUROPE (INTERVIEW), moved at 1:15 p.m., by Tom Esslemont, 655 words)

Iran summons French ambassador over dissident meeting in Paris

DUBAI - Iran summoned the French ambassador on Tuesday to protest about a meeting held in Paris by Iranians in exile who seek the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. (IRAN-FRANCE/REBELS (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:35, 193 words)

WORLD

25 killed, 50 injured as trains collide in Italy

BARI - At least 25 people died and dozens were injured on Tuesday when two passenger trains collided head-on at high speed in southern Italy, sending debris flying into surrounding olive groves. (ITALY-TRAIN/CRASH (UPDATE 5, TV, PIX), moved at 4:10 p.m., by Vincenzo Damiani, 528 words)

Migrant flows to EU eased after Turkey deal, "front line" moved to Italy

PARIS - The flow of refugees and migrants to Europe has slowed since April when the European Union sealed a deal with Turkey to halt illegal traffic across the Aegean Sea, the region's border agency chief said on Tuesday. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRONTEX (UPDATE 1, TV), moved at 1:03 p.m., by Matthias Blamont and Chine Labbé, 399 words)

UK's Labour rules Corbyn has right to stand again for leadership

LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party ruled on Tuesday that its leader Jeremy Corbyn had the automatic right to stand in a new leadership contest, setting the stage for a struggle between the veteran socialist's supporters in the country and party lawmakers who want to oust him. (BRITAIN-EU/LABOUR (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:16 p.m., 678 words)

Anti-Mugabe protesters to face 'full wrath' of Zimbabwe law

HARARE - Zimbabwe's government warned protesters on Tuesday they would face the "full wrath of the law" if they heeded a call by a detained preacher to continue with the biggest demonstrations in a decade against President Robert Mugabe. (ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 12:26 p.m., by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 721 words)

Venezuela's military to coordinate food, medicine distribution

CARACAS - Venezuela's armed forces will coordinate distribution of food and medicine as part of President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to control severe shortages of staple goods in the crisis-hit OPEC country, according to a decree published on Tuesday. (VENEZUELA-FOOD/, moved at 1:28 p.m., by Diego Oré, 369 words)

Iran says has agreed with France to join nuclear fusion project

DUBAI/PARIS - Iran said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with France to take part in a multinational nuclear fusion project, a year after it struck a deal with six world powers to curb its own atomic programme. (FRANCE-IRAN/NUCLEAR, moved at 3:35 p.m., 274 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

HIV patients with undetectable virus unlikely to infect partner

When drugs for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) suppress the virus in the blood to very low levels, patients are unlikely to infect their partners during condomless sex, suggests a new study. (HEALTH-HIV/COUPLES-ART, moved at 4:22 p.m., by Andrew M. Seaman, 558 words)

Families can encourage mothers' breastfeeding

Why do some women breastfeed and others don't? Family culture can play a role in that decision, researchers say - as can hospitals that introduce formula to newborns. (HEALTH-BREASTFEEDING/CULTURE, moved at 4:27 p.m., by Will Boggs MD, 533 words)

Unrealistic expectations may hinder blood cancer patients' care

The biggest barrier to high-quality end-of-life care for patients with blood cancers may be unrealistic expectations, a new survey found. (HEALTH-BLOODCANCER/ENDOFLIFE, moved at 2:31 p.m., by Kathryn Doyle, 525 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

S&P and Dow hit records as growth bets boost Wall Street

NEW YORK - A broad rally lifted the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to record highs on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq turned positive year to date, with a sharp rebound in crude prices boosting energy shares. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, 530 words) See also: Dow, S&P hit record closing highs on greater risk tolerance (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, 499 words)

Oil soars 5 pct in biggest one-day gain since April

NEW YORK - Oil prices surged 5 percent on Tuesday, the biggest daily gain since April, as investors' covering of short positions and a technical rebound helped lift the market off two-month lows. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 9), moved, 489 words)

Amazon's Prime Day shoppers encounter checkout snafus

An Amazon.com Inc shopping event that the online retailer billed as its largest ever had a bumpy start on Tuesday, with some customers unable to add discounted items to their shopping carts and rival retailers aiming for a cut of the buying frenzy. (AMAZON.COM-PRIME DAY/ (UPDATE 4), moved at 4:17 p.m., 400 words)

U.S. safety agency seeks answers on fatal Tesla Autopilot crash

WASHINGTON - U.S. highway safety regulators have demanded that Tesla Motors Inc hand over detailed information about the design, operation and testing of its Autopilot technology following a May 7 fatal crash in which the system was in use. (TESLA-AUTOPILOT/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by David Shepardson, 793 words)

Rising exports to cut U.S. corn stocks more than expected -USDA

WASHINGTON - U.S. corn supplies will tighten more than expected in the coming months due to rising exports, but a bumper harvest will quickly re-stock grain bins, the government said on Tuesday. (USDA-CROPS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:33 p.m., by Mark Weinraub, 411 words)

Magic Leap ramps up production for new type of virtual reality

ASPEN - Magic Leap, a startup backed by technology powerhouses including Google and Alibaba that has raised more than $1.4 billion, has hired more than 600 employees and is close to starting production of its first "mixed reality" products. (MAGICLEAP-PRODUCTION/ (PIX), moved at 2:49 p.m., 282 words)

Airbus cuts A380 delivery target to avoid glut

FARNBOROUGH - Europe's Airbus on Tuesday cut the delivery target for its A380 superjumbo to 12 a year from 2018, down from 27 in 2015 and about half what is projected for this year, to prevent a glut of unsold planes as airlines shun the industry's behemoths. (AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/AIRBUS-380 (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:30 p.m., by Tim Hepher, 615 words)

Digital currency Steem soars to more than $150 mln in value in 2 weeks

NEW YORK - Steem, the digital currency behind the new social media website Steemit, soared more than 1,000 percent in value on Tuesday to over $150 million, two weeks after it first paid people who posted on its website, according to coinmarketcap.com. (CURRENCY-STEEM/ (CORRECTED), moved at 4:47 p.m., by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, 381 words) *****************

For story queries, please contact us.general- news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com) *****************