REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY DEC 21

BREAKING

U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan attack -US official

WASHINGTON - American troops were killed on Monday when a suicide bomber attacked a joint NATO-Afghan patrol near Bagram air base in Afghanistan, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity. (AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ USA (URGENT), moved, 81 words)

TOP STORIES

One dead, dozens hurt as driver plows onto Las Vegas Strip sidewalk “like bowling ball”

LAS VEGAS - One person was killed and dozens injured on Sunday night when a woman deliberately drove her car onto a crowded sidewalk on the Las Vegas Strip, police said, near the hotel where the Miss Universe beauty pageant was being held. (LAS VEGAS-CRASH/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by David Becker, 393 words)

Suicide bomber kills six in attack on NATO Afghan patrol

KABUL - A suicide bomber on a motorbike attacked a joint NATO-Afghan patrol near Bagram air base in Afghanistan on Monday, killing six members of NATO’s Resolute Support mission and wounding six other soldiers and police, officials said. (AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:50 a.m., 220 words)

Obama chides Republicans for lack of alternatives on Islamic State

HONOLULU - President Barack Obama said his administration is open to some “legitimate criticism” for failing to adequately explain its strategy to counter Islamic State, though he chided Republican presidential candidates for criticizing his policy without offering an alternative. (USA-OBAMA/ISLAMIC STATE (PIX), moved at 5 a.m., 417 words)

Waste spill buries buildings in southern China, 91 missing

SHENZHEN - At least 91 people are missing after a huge mound of mud and construction waste spews out of an overfull dump in a southern China boomtown and buries 33 buildings. (CHINA-LANDSLIDE/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Paul Carsten, 600 words)

Oil prices hit 11-year low as global supply balloons

LONDON - Brent North Sea crude oil prices hit their lowest level in more than 11 years on Monday, driven down by a relentless rise in global supply that looks set to outpace demand again next year. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, 500 words)

Blatter and Platini banned by FIFA for eight years

ZURICH - Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter and European soccer boss Michel Platini are both banned from soccer for eight years by the Ethics Committee of football’s global governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Simon Evans, 650 words)

Miss Universe host announces wrong winner before Miss Philippines crowned

-- The host of the Miss Universe pageant mistakenly announced the wrong winner on Sunday and she had to give up the crown and hand it over to a 26-year-old actress and model from the Philippines. (USA-MISSUNIVERSE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Joseph Ax and David Bailey, 582 words)

CAMPAIGN

U.S. Republican Lindsey Graham drops out of 2016 presidential race

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday he is dropping out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, leaving 13 candidates in the party’s still-crowded field. (USA-ELECTION/GRAHAM (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 403 words)

WASHINGTON

In favoring Middle East ally, U.S. glossed over human rights record

WASHINGTON/MUSCAT - As the United States negotiated this year’s nuclear pact with Iran, the State Department quietly agreed to spare the Gulf sultanate of Oman from an embarrassing public rebuke over its human rights record, rewarding a close Arab ally that helped broker the historic deal. (USA-HUMANTRAFFICKING/OMAN (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), by Jason Szep, Matt Spetalnick and Yara Bayoumy, moved, 1,470 words)

Reid saw chance to tick off wish list in U.S. budget oil deal

WASHINGTON - Locked in budget talks in the twilight of his Senate career, Harry Reid saw an unexpected opening to bargain for his legislative wish list. It had become apparent to the Senate Democratic Majority Leader that lifting the longstanding ban on U.S. oil exports was the Republicans’ top priority as the two sides tried to find common ground. (USA-FISCAL/REID (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 790 words)

FEATURE

Some of China’s most wanted live openly in U.S. and Canada

FORT LAUDERDALE/NEW YORK/SEATTLE/VANCOUVER - U.S. and Canadian officials have pledged to work with China to track down and repatriate Chinese fugitives living abroad. But that cooperation is proving to have clear limits. (USA-CHINA/FUGITIVES (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS, TV), moved at 7 a.m., 1,100 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Alleged accomplice of San Bernardino attackers due in court

SAN BERNARDINO - U.S. prosecutors will ask a judge on Monday not to grant bail to a man charged with providing the assault-style rifles a married couple used to massacre 14 people in San Bernardino, California, earlier this month in an attack inspired by Islamic State.(CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING (PIX), moved, 443 words)

New Jersey boy scout leader mauled by bear at hunting season end

-- A New Jersey boy scout leader was recovering on Monday after his young troop watched a black bear attack him on the final day of bear hunting season, wildlife officials said. (NEW JERSEY-BEAR/, expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)

New Hampshire school district cancels classes after receiving threat

-- The 17 schools in New Hampshire’s Nashua School District will be closed on Monday after the district received a “detailed threat of violence” against students, officials said on Sunday. (NEW HAMPSHIRE-THREAT/, moved, 211 words)

‘Affluenza’ teen’s mom put on Texas missing persons list - ABC

-- The mother of the teenager whose drunk driving trial included a defense witness saying that he was afflicted with “affluenza” has been listed as a missing person, making her part of the investigation into his probation violation, ABC News reported. (TEXAS-AFFLUENZA/ (PIX), moved at 8:24 a.m., 232 words)

Iranian hackers infiltrated computers of small dam in NY - WSJ

WASHINGTON - Iranian hackers breached the control system of a dam near New York City in 2013, an infiltration that raised concerns about the security of the country’s infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing former and current U.S. officials. (CYBERSECURITY-DAM/IRAN, moved at 8:42 a.m., 293 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iran sees Israeli lobby behind U.S. visa waiver changes

DUBAI - Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Israeli lobbying was behind a new measure passed by Congress that will prevent visa-free travel to the United States for people who have visited Iran or hold Iranian nationality. (USA-VISAS/IRAN, moved at 6 a.m., 444 words)

China says to invite Syrian government, opposition

BEIJING - China will invite members of the Syrian government and opposition to visit as Beijing looks for ways to help with the peace process, China’s Foreign Ministry says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/CHINA, moved, 184 words)

Suspected Russian warplanes kill scores in Syrian city - rescue workers

BEIRUT - Air strikes believed to have been carried out by Russian warplanes kill scores of people in the centre of the rebel-held city of Idlib in northwest Syria, rescue workers and residents say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suleiman al-Khalidi, 400 words)

Hezbollah buries militant Qantar, says Israel will be held accountable

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Hezbollah group says Israel will be held accountable for killing prominent militant Samir Qantar in an air strike in Syria over the weekend, and accords him a funeral of the kind reserved for its top commanders. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/HEZBOLLAH-QANTAR (UPDATE 1), moved, 244 words)

Yemeni government forces push into province around capital

DUBAI - Forces loyal to Yemen’s government fought their way into the province surrounding the capital on Monday, tribal sources said, the closest they have advanced toward Sanaa since the Houthi movement seized it in September last year. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

WORLD

Fragmented vote plunges Spain into the political unknown

MADRID - Upstart Spanish populist parties end decades of two-party domination in Sunday’s election, making a majority government unlikely and raising the possibility of new vote. (SPAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 600 words) See also: SPAIN-ELECTION/CATALONIA (PIX, TV), moved, 470 words and SPAIN-ELECTION/COALITIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 470 words

EU extends economic sanctions on Russia for six months

BRUSSELS - The European Union on Monday extended economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July next year after the deadline for raising objections passed without any member state challenging the decision. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, moved at 9:10 a.m., 120 words)

Somali militants kill two in bus attack in northern Kenya

MOMBASA - Somali militants killed two people in Kenya’s northeastern Mandera county on Monday when they sprayed their bus with bullets, Kenyan police and a spokesman for the al Shabaab rebel group said. (KENYA-ATTACKS/SOMALIA, moved at 8:23 a.m., 233 words)

Rwanda’s president thanks nation after referendum allowing him to stay on

KIGALI - Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame thankS the nation for voting in a referendum that overwhelmingly backed constitutional changes to let him extend his rule beyond 2017, but he did not say if he would seek re-election. (RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, by Clement Uwiringiyimana, 414 words)

Afghan Taliban close on new Helmand district

LASHKAR GAH - Afghan police hold out against Taliban forces who have surrounded their compound in Sangin, in the southern province of Helmand, as the militants close in on another district capital. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/, moved, 437 words)

Cambodia police use water cannon to break up textiles strike

PHNOM PENH - Cambodian police make dozens of arrests and use water cannon to break up a strike by garment workers protesting over low pay, the latest flare-up in a manufacturing sector vital to the fledgling economy. (CAMBODIA-TEXTILES/, moved, 391 words)

Eleven activists summoned amid deepening Thai park scandal

BANGKOK - Thai police say they will charge 11 activists who tried to stage a protest over suspected corruption in an army-built park with illegal assembly as allegations of irregularities in the park’s funding persist. (THAILAND-RIGHTS/, moved, 367 words)

Brazil president’s survival odds improve but ally demands growth

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s key ally in Congress is certain it can head off an impeachment threat, but in return the party demands a radical change of policy course to pull the economy out of its deepest downturn in 25 years. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/, moved, 820 words)

China anti-terror law looks set to pass this month

BEIJING - China’s anti-terrorism law could be passed as soon as the end of this month, state news agency Xinhua says, legislation that has drawn concern in Western capitals for its cyber provisions. (CHINA-SECURITY/LAWMAKING, moved, 371 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

U.S. health regulators probe Theranos complaints

WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating complaints filed by two former employees of privately held laboratory operator Theranos Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (THERANOS-FDA/PROBE, moved at 10:40 a.m., 324 words)

Spacewalking astronauts fix station’s stuck rail car

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Two U.S. astronauts floated outside the International Space Station on Monday in a hastily planned spacewalk to move a stuck rail car before a Russian cargo ship reaches the outpost on Wednesday, NASA said. (SPACE-SPACEWALK/, moved, 305 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Finding the ‘Joy’ in Jennifer Lawrence

NEW YORK - Award-winning director David O. Russell’s latest movie “Joy” is about a woman finding happiness in life despite everyday obstacles. But the word might also be used to sum up Russell’s relationship with Jennifer Lawrence, the actress he calls his muse, who has starred in his last three movies. (FILM-JOY/ (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Jill Serjeant, 415 words)

Disney CEO says ‘Star Wars’ global sales may reach $528 mln-Bbg

-- “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” may rake in $528 million in worldwide ticket sales over the weekend, Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Bloomberg TV. (FILM-STARWARS/, moved, 249 words). See also: (FILMS-STARWARS/THEATERS, moved, 434 words)

Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over knockoffs

PARIS - A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell Williams over using their likeness without permission. (FRANCE-USA/COPYRIGHT, moved, 77 words)

Homeless in Los Angeles brace for El Nino rainstorms

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles grapples with a huge homelessness problem, El Nino weather patterns are likely to bring torrential downpours in coming months and add to the misery of the thousands of people who sleep on the city’s streets. (LOS ANGELES-HOMELESSNESS/WIDERIMAGE (PIX), moved, 582 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Wall St higher on tech, financials; Brent slides

U.S. stocks start the Christmas holiday week on a positive note, led by tech and financials, but energy stocks lag as Brent crude falls to an 11-year low. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 460 words)

FTC rejected raised divestiture offer for Staples-Office Depot deal

Office supply retailer Staples Inc says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission rejected its raised offer to divest up to $1.25 billion of commercial contracts to secure approval for its acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc. (OFFICE DEPOT-STAPLES/ANTITRUST (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

Cuban economy grows 4 percent in year of detente with U.S.

HAVANA - Cuban gross domestic product grows 4 percent in 2015, as internal reforms overshadow problems such as falling commodity prices. (CUBA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Marc Franc, 400 words)

China pledges policy support to economy, reform in 2016

BEIJING - China will make its monetary policy more flexible and expand its budget deficit in 2016 to support a slowing economy, state media says, citing top leaders who wrapped up an important meeting and vowed to push forward “supply-side reform.” (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 570 words)

Carl Icahn raises offer for Pep Boys, topping Bridgestone bid

Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack, a U.S. auto parts retailer, says billionaire investor Carl Icahn raised his offer for the company, topping Bridgestone Corp’s bid by $1 share, to value the company at $900 million. (PEP BOYS-MANNY-M&A/BRIDGESTONE (UPDATE 1), 220 words)

Toshiba to book record loss, cut 5 pct of workforce

TOKYO - Toshiba Corp will book a record net loss this year and cut around 5 percent of its workforce as the sprawling conglomerate, reeling from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, focuses on chips and nuclear energy. (TOSHIBA-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 450 words)

Ericsson signs patent deal with Apple, shares soar

STOCKHOLM - Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson signs a patent license deal with Apple Inc over technology that helps smartphones and tablets connect to mobile networks, sending its shares up much as 8 percent. (ERICSSON-APPLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg, 530 words)

Strikes at Amazon German warehouses up to Christmas

BERLIN - Workers at German warehouses of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc are called out on a new strike by labor union Verdi as part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. (AMAZON.COM-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Cantor Fitzgerald to pay Wall St. watchdog $7.3 mln for microcap sales

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co will pay $7.3 mln for selling billions of unregistered microcap shares and for lapses in its procedures to detect possible money laundering. (CANTORFITZGERALD-FINRA/FINE) moved, by Suzanne Barlyn, 400 words) ************

