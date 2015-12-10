REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY DEC 10

Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

BREAKING

Trump postpones Israel trip, to meet Netanyahu ‘after I become president’

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Thursday postponed his trip to Israel amid a controversy over his comments about temporarily barring Muslims from entering the United States. Trump announced the decision in a post on his Twitter feed and said he would plan to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “at a later date after I become president of the U.S.” (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 8:21 a.m., 217 words)

Drama ‘Carol,’ comedy ‘The Big Short’ lead Golden Globe nominations

BEVERLY HILLS - Lesbian romance drama “Carol” led the Golden Globe nominations on Thursday with five nods, including the top category for best drama, while Wall Street movie “The Big Short” led the comedy film categories with four nominations. (AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 89:26 a.m., 276 words). See also FACTBOX on nominees, moved)

TOP STORIES

Geneva on alert after Swiss tip, searching for suspects

GENEVA - Geneva authorities have raised the level of alert in the Swiss city and are actively looking for suspects in connection with investigations into the recent Paris attacks. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/SWISS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 9:25 a.m., 490 words)

Australia police charge five over plot to attack government buildings

SYDNEY - Australian police say they have charged a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy with conspiracy to attack government buildings after they are arrested during early-morning raids by counter-terrorism police in Sydney. (AUSTRALIA-ARRESTS/SECURITY (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Matt Siegel, 340 words)

California shooters discussed martyrdom before meeting

WASHINGTON - The couple who massacred 14 people at a California holiday party were discussing jihad and martyrdom online a year before they met in person, but there is no evidence Islamic militants arranged their marriage to facilitate an attack, FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 6:30 p.m., 913 words)

Congress in gun law gridlock after deadly shootings

WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers have dropped a Republican effort to make it easier for felons to buy firearms as measures on both sides of the gun debate failed to make headway in Congress just days after the massacre of 14 people in California. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/NRA, moved at 6:50 a.m., 492 words)

Vatican says Catholics should not try to convert Jews, should fight anti-semitism

VATICAN CITY - Catholics should not try to convert Jews and should work with them to fight anti-Semitism, the Vatican says in a major new document that drew the Church further away from the strained relations of the past. (POPE-JEWS/(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 8:40 a.m., 536 words)

CAMPAIGN

Muhammad Ali takes jab at Trump over Muslim comments

WASHINGTON - Former boxing champion Muhammad Ali, one of the best-known U.S. Muslims, appeared on Wednesday to join the chorus condemning the proposal by Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump to temporarily stop Muslims from entering the country. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-ALI (PIX), moved at 9:47 a.m., 336 words)

To some Republicans, Trump gives voice to what’s on their minds

MANCHESTER, N.H./WATERLOO, Iowa - To Barb Stensland, who works at a soda counter in Grundy County, Iowa, Donald Trump was just telling it “the way it is” when he called this week for a ban on Muslims entering the United States. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-VOTERS (PIX), moved at 7:45 a.m., by Steve Holland and Amanda Becker, 700 words)

Trump’s anti-Muslim plans scramble GOP appeals to Jewish voters

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - For the Republican Party, a tough job just got a little tougher thanks to Donald Trump. For years, Republicans, backed by some influential donors, have carefully cultivated the vote of Jewish-Americans who regard the security of Israel their top concern. But Trump’s proposal to bar the entry of all foreign Muslims into the United States has upended some of those efforts. “His comments are disgusting,” said Norm Coleman, a former Minnesota senator and a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalitions. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JEWISHVOTERS, moved at 7:44 a.m., by James Oliphant and Michelle Conlin, 797 words)

Clinton aims to stop ‘earnings stripping’ to curb U.S. inversion deals

WATERLOO, Iowa - Hillary Clinton detailed plans on Wednesday to crack down on companies that shift profits overseas, a practice known as earnings stripping. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:30 p.m., 421 words)

WASHINGTON

HealthCare.gov sign-ups exceed last year’s pace

NEW YORK - Enrollment in 2016 individual insurance through the HealthCare.gov website is higher than it was a year ago at this time, with 1 million new customers signed up, U.S. government health officials said on Wednesday. (USA-HEALTHCARE/INSURANCE, moved, 380 words)

U.S. forecaster maintains outlook for strong El Niño this winter

NEW YORK - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said that the El Nino weather phenomenon under way is expected to remain strong through the Northern Hemisphere winter before tapering off by late spring or early summer. “El Niño has already produced significant global impacts and is expected to affect temperature and precipitation patterns across the United States during the upcoming months,” the Climate Prediction Center said. (WEATHER-ELNINO/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 9 a.m., 160 words)

U.S. short-term government funding bill to last until Dec. 16

WASHINGTON - A stop-gap funding bill to keep the federal government operating through Dec. 16 began moving in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, as negotiators continued to argue over spending priorities in legislation that would run through September 2016. (USA-FISCAL/DEADLINE (UPDATE 1), moved at 6 p.m., 280 words)

FEATURES

Michelle Obama makes rap video for college campaign

WASHINGTON - Striding out of the White House in slow motion, sporting oversized sunglasses, Michelle Obama lays down a rap track aimed at raising the star power of math majors and engineering students. “If you wanna fly jets, you should go to college. Reach high and cash checks? Fill your head with knowledge,” Obama rhymes as comedian Jay Pharoah, known for his Saturday Night Live impression of her husband, makes a stack of bills rain onto the floor of the White House. (USA-OBAMA/FIRSTLADY (PIX), moved at 6 a.m., by Roberta Rampton, 300 words)

St Petersburg ‘Nutcracker’ shows global appeal of festive ballet

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - When the curtain rises for “The Nutcracker” at St Petersburg’s Mikhailovsky Theater, it is the culmination of hundreds of hours of toil and sweat by dancers, costume makers, set designers and musicians. (RUSSIA-BALLET/WIDERIMAGE (PIX, TV), moved at 7:30 a.m., 513 words)

Secrecy shrouds menu as chefs put final touches to Nobel Banquet

STOCKHOLM - In a shiny new kitchen under Stockholm’s city hall more than 40 chefs are peeling, scooping, molding and baking local ingredients into the late hours of the night. The Nobel banquet is two days away but preparations are in full swing and the air is filled with delicious aromas. (NOBEL-PRIZE/FOOD (PIX), expect by 11 a.m., 540 words)

COLUMN

Social Security benefits for same-sex couples in legal limbo

CHICAGO - Nearly six months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling making same-sex marriage the law of the land, the Social Security Administration is dragging its feet on implementing changes to its benefit eligibility policies. Some same-sex spouses have been caught up in a legal limbo while the government sorts out eligibility questions about retroactive spousal benefit claims. (COLUMN-MILLER/SAMESEXBENEFITS (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved at 9 a.m., by Mark Miller, 590 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Chipotle CEO apologizes over illnesses, vows to be ‘safest place to eat’

WASHINGTON - Chipotle founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells on Thursday apologized to patrons who fell ill after eating at the company’s restaurants, and pledged that sweeping new food safety practices will prevent such outbreaks in the future. (CHIPOTLE MEXICAN-ECOLI/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 9 a.m., 423 words)

Ex-director of former Subway pitchman’s foundation to plead guilty

INDIANAPOLIS - The ex-director of the foundation started by former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle is scheduled to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Indiana on Thursday to charges of child sexual exploitation and child pornography. (INDIANA-FOGLE/TAYLOR, moved at 7 a.m., 252 words, will be led from court)

Chicago mayor Emanuel apologies for police, protesters demand his resignation

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, under heavy criticism for his handling of the fatal police shooting of a black teen, gave an emotional apology on Wednesday, but angry crowds closed city streets to demand his resignation hours later. (USA-RACE/CHICAGO (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved at 10: p.m., 591 words)

Chicago suspect’s DNA found on gun of officer charged with assault

CHICAGO - Prosecutors rested their case against a Chicago police commander accused of putting the barrel of his gun into a suspect’s mouth, after a forensic expert testified on Wednesday that the suspect’s DNA had been found on the weapon. (CHICAGO-POLICE/TRIAL (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:16 a.m., 351 words)

California police open hate crime probe in vandalization of Sikh temple

LOS ANGELES - Police in Southern California have opened a hate crime investigation into the vandalization of a Sikh house of worship in Orange County that was defaced with Islamaphobic and gang graffiti, the New York Times reported on Thursday. (CALIFORNIA-SIKH/, moved at 5 a.m., 283 words)

Two dead, thousands without power after Pacific Northwest storms

PORTLAND, Ore./SEATTLE - Drenching storms triggered mudslides and flooding in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, knocking out power to thousands of people and leaving two women dead in Oregon, authorities and local media reported. (OREGON-STORMS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 1:43 a.m., 399 words)

Minnesota man charged with planning to join Islamic State

-- A Minnesota man was charged on Wednesday as the tenth person in an alleged conspiracy that encouraged young Somali-American men to travel overseas to join militant group Islamic State and he planned to make the trip himself, court papers showed. (MINNESOTA-ISLAMIC STATE/ , moved at 12:42 a.m., 381 words)

U.S. seeks N.Y. lawyer’s conviction over Maxim magazine deal fraud

NEW YORK - A New York lawyer “lied over and over” to lenders and others to help a felon fraudulently raise money to buy Maxim magazine, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday at the close of a trial. (USA-CRIME/MAXIMMAGAZINE (CORRECTED) moved at 7 p.m., 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Opponents of Syria’s Assad agree joint group for peace talks

RIYADH - Opponents of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad agreed on Thursday to bring together political and armed factions in a single body in preparation for possible peace talks with his government, an opposition member said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CONFERENCE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 8:50 a.m., 940 words)

Afghan spy chief resigns after fallout with president

KABUL - The head of Afghanistan’s main intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, resigned on Thursday over disagreements with President Ashraf Ghani, laying bare divisions that have hindered efforts to fight the growing Taliban insurgency. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/RESIGNATION (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:54 a.m., 418 words)

Israel says Arrow 3 missile shield aces test, hitting target in space

JERUSALEM - Israel’s upgraded Arrow ballistic missile shield passes a full interception test, hitting a target in space meant to simulate the trajectory of the long-range weapons held by Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, the Defense Ministry says. (ARMS-ISRAEL/ARROW-TRIAL (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 455 words)

Syrian fighters arrive in Idlib after Homs ceasefire deal - monitoring group

BEIRUT - Buses carrying Syrian rebel fighters and their families safely reach the northwestern city of Idlib after withdrawing from Homs under a local ceasefire agreement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IDLIB (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words) See also: U.S., allies conduct 23 strikes against Islamic State (MIDEAST-CRISIS/AIRSTRIKES (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:30 a.m., 82 words)

Gulf states call for Yemen reconstruction meeting after peace deal

RIYADH - Gulf Arab states call for an international reconstruction conference for Yemen after any deal to end the civil war which has killed 6,000 people and caused widespread damage to the country’s economy and infrastructure. (GULF-SUMMIT/YEMEN (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words) See also: GULF-SUMMIT/RACISM (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words

WORLD

North Korean leader Kim’s H-bomb claim draws skepticism

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to claim the country has developed a hydrogen bomb, a step up from the less powerful atomic bomb, but outside experts are skeptical. (NORTHKOREA-BOMB/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

China rebuffs criticism from U.N. after torture report

BEIJING - China rejects a call from a United Nations rights watchdog to halt torture of detainees, saying the group’s recommendations are based on unverified information and that it should “improve its work style”. (CHINA-RIGHTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 415 words)

Ukraine says breaks up armed insurgent group in Kiev, two killed

KIEV - Ukraine’s security service says it has broken up an armed insurgent group that operated out of Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities and that two people had been killed during the operation. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/INSURGENCY (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)

Poland says no agreement yet on Cameron’s EU welfare demands

WARSAW - Some of Britain’s demands for EU reform are acceptable, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says, but adds there is no agreement yet on Prime Minister David Cameron’s push to curb welfare payments to EU migrants. (BRITAIN-EU/CAMERON (UPDATE 2), moved, 465 words)

Scandal-hit Malaysian PM insists “I am a gentleman”

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s embattled Prime Minister Najib Razak vowed on Thursday he “will not surrender” to critics who say he should quit over a festering funding scandal and said his government’s economic stewardship was not to blame for a sliding currency. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 620 words)

Japan needs immigrants to boost population or could lose to China - minister

TOKYO - Japan should craft an “integrated” immigration policy to cope with its shrinking population, or risk losing out to an ageing China in competition for vital foreign workers, the cabinet minister for administrative reform says. (JAPAN-IMMIGRATION/ (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, 395 words)

Polish conservatives plan “patriotic” Hollywood film to boost image

WARSAW - Poland’s new conservative rulers think their country faces an image problem abroad and they want Hollywood to produce a Polish equivalent of “Braveheart” or “Pearl Harbor” to promote their country’s positive place in history. (POLAND-CULTURE/ (PIX), moved, 745 words)

Authorities to announce Platini soccer decision on Friday

LONDON - Sport’s highest tribunal will announce its decision on Friday whether or not to temporarily lift the 90-day suspension on Michel Platini, barring him from seeking the presidency of soccer’s scandal-plagued governing body FIFA. (SOCCER-PLATINI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Childhood bullying tied to later mental health problems

-- Preventing childhood bullying may also help curb the need for treatment of psychiatric problems in early adulthood, suggests a new study that followed more than 5,000 children in Finland. (HEALTH-BULLYING/CHILDHOOD-PSYCHIATRIC, moved, 600 words)

Ireland unveils minimum alcohol price plan to reduce drinking

DUBLIN - The Irish government, aiming to change the country’s “damaging attitude to alcohol,” approved on Wednesday plans for minimum prices for drinks in the hope of reducing one of Europe’s highest levels of alcohol consumption. (IRELAND-HEALTH/ALCOHOL, moved, 323 words)

Raptor plans to advance development of brain disorder drug

-- Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp said it plans to advance development of its brain disorder drug to a registration study, despite it failing to show statistical significance in a trial. (RAPTOR PHARMACTL-STUDY/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:36 a.m., 150 words)

Implantable air valves help some emphysema patients breathe easier

-- An experimental treatment for severe emphysema that involves placing one-way valves in airways leading to damaged lung tissue can help patients breathe easier and exercise longer, according to a new study from the Netherlands. (HEALTH-EMPHYSEMA/VALVE-STUDY, moved, 630 words)

FDA advisers recommend approval of Teva asthma drug for adults

-- An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration recommended on Wednesday that the agency approve Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s experimental drug reslizumab for severe asthma in patients aged 18 and older. (TEVA-FDA/ASTHMA, moved, 170 words)

Smarter regulation can help cut drug prices, says EU agency head

LONDON - Europe’s top drug regulator weighed into the medicine pricing debate on Wednesday, arguing a smarter and faster pharmaceutical approval system was needed to help rein in the spiraling cost of new treatments. (PHARMACEUTICALS-PRICES/EUROPE, moved, 411 words)

Elderly women with incontinence may also face risk of falling

(HEALTH-BEDWETTING/ELDERLY-FALLS, moved, 540 words)

In the heart of U.S. opioid epidemic, help finds mother and baby

(BABY-OPIOIDS/WEST VIRGINIA, moved, 2,400 words)

Infant deaths prompt changes at methadone clinic

(BABY-OPIOIDS/CLINIC, moved, 500 words)

State policies deter doctors from reporting drug-endangered babies

(BABY-OPIOIDS/CONCERNS, moved, 730 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

“Daddy’s Home” pits Ferrell versus Wahlberg as rivals

-- Hollywood stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg reunite to play father figure rivals in “Daddy’s Home”, a movie the comedian joked offers an alternative to the “boring” special effects of the upcoming, highly-anticipated “Star Wars” film. (FILM-DADDYSHOME/ (TV, PIX), moved at 6:43 a.m., 280 words)

Metal detector finds Viking treasure in Britain

LONDON - A hoard of Viking coins, silver and jewellery could shine new light on the history of how the Kingdom of England came to exist, after it was discovered by a British amateur user of a metal detector. (BRITAIN-TREASURE/VIKING (PIX), moved, 323 words)

Bollywood star Salman Khan acquitted in 13-year-old hit-and-run case

MUMBAI - An Indian court on Thursday overturned Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s conviction in a 13-year-old hit-and-run case, scrapping a lower court’s sentence of five years in jail for running over a homeless man. (INDIA-BOLLYWOOD/KHAN (PIX), moved at 6:34 a.m., 347 words)

Night Falls on ‘Downton Abbey’: Behind the Scenes of the Final Episodes

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/FEATURES), moved, 1,195 words)

Madonna Pays Homage To Paris Attacks Victims With Improvised Street Concert

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/MARKETS-FESTIVALS), moved, 8 a.m.)

TV News Roundup: Andy Cohen to Host New Year’s Special on NBC

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved at 8 a.m., 456 words)

Ice Cube on ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and Whether Hip-Hop Still Has Something to Say

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/IN-CONTENTION), moved, 1,400 words)

TV Review: ‘Childhood’s End’

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved, 623 words)

Scream Queens’ Killer Revealed: The Red Devil Speaks

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 1,400 words)

Scott Weiland’s Ex-Wife Writes Letter on Kids’ Behalf: ‘They Lost Their Father Years Ago’

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC/NEWS), moved, 450 words)

BUSINESS TRENDS

‘Zombies’ roam U.S. shale oil fields as crude plumbs new lows

HOUSTON/CHICAGO - Drained by a 17-month crude rout, some U.S. shale oil companies are merely hanging on for life as oil prices lurch further away from levels that allow them to profitably drill new wells and bring in enough cash to keep them in business. (OIL-USA/ZOMBIES (INSIGHT), moved, 945 words)

As Fed tightening looms, big share buy backs could slow

NEW YORK - For the last several years, big U.S. companies have lived by an unswerving rule: buy back shares to increase returns to shareholders. Investors, too, have benefited from company spending habits as they bought shares of the biggest re-purchasers. (USA-FED/MARKETS-BUYBACKS, moved, 695 words)

Macri’s challenge: Restore Argentina’s long-lost economic power

(ARGENTINA-MACRI/ (TV, PIX), moved, 610 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

U.S. jobless claims at five-month high; import prices fall

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to a five-month high last week, but likely does not signal a deterioration in the labor market as the underlying trend remained consistent with tightening conditions. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHICS), moved at 9:07 a.m., 500 words)

Yum to return $6.2 billion to shareholders before China separation

-- Yum Brands Inc said it planned to return up to $6.2 billion to shareholders before completing the separation of its China business which is expected by the end of 2016. (YUM BRANDS-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:48 a.m., 172 words)

GM fund approves $594.5 million in ignition claims

WASHINGTON - General Motors Co’s independent fund set up to compensate victims of accidents involving faulty ignition switches awarded $594.5 million and approved 399 death and injury claims, the fund says. (GM-RECALL/COMPENSATION, moved, 415 words)

China auto sales growth to quicken to 5-7 pct in 2016 on tax cut

BEIJING - Vehicle sales in China are expected to grow 5-7 percent in 2016, faster than the 3 percent increase anticipated for this year, the head of the nation’s automakers’ association says, thanks to a tax cut for small-engine cars. (CHINA-AUTOS/SALES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 320 words)

IKEA net profit increases

STOCKHOLM - IKEA Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, says net profit grew 5.5 percent in its fiscal full-year, primarily on the back of sales growth in existing stores, helped also by new store openings and strong online sales growth. (IKEA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

Toshiba job cuts could top 1,000

TOKYO - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp could cut more than 1,000 jobs as it overhauls its weaker operations, including through an imminent sale of its Indonesian television factory, the Nikkei business daily reports. (TOSHIBA-REDUNDANCIES/, moved, 150 words)

