REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY OCT 30

TOP STORIES

Trade, defense spending push U.S. third-quarter growth to 3.5 percent

WASHINGTON - A smaller trade deficit and a surge in defense spending buoyed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, but other details of Thursday’s report hinted at some loss of momentum in activity. Gross domestic product grew at a 3.5 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said, beating economists’ expectations for a 3.0 percent pace. Despite slowing from the fourth quarter’s brisk 4.6 percent pace, it was the fourth quarter out of five that the economy has expanded at or above a 3.5 percent clip. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, 600 words, will be updated) See also: U.S. jobless claims rise, but underlying labor market trends firming (USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:31 a.m., 250 words)

Biggest oil price forecast cut since financial crisis - Reuters poll

-- Consumers can expect at least another two years of low oil prices, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, recording its biggest downgrade to forecasts since the global economic crisis. Oil prices have dropped by a quarter since June, taking benchmark North Sea Brent crude down to around $87 a barrel as overproduction and lackluster demand have filled stockpiles around the world. A massive increase in high quality oil production from North American shale has swamped demand at a time of sluggish economic growth. Analysts say the glut could last for years. (OIL-PRICES/ (POLL, GRAPHIC), moved at 7 a.m., 636 words)

Apple’s Tim Cook says “proud to be gay”

-- Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook publicly came out as gay in an article he wrote in Bloomberg Businessweek, saying he wanted to support others who find it difficult to reveal their sexual orientation. “So let me be clear: I‘m proud to be gay, and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me,” Cook said in the article. “I don’t consider myself an activist, but I realize how much I’ve benefited from the sacrifice of others,” he said. (APPLE-CEO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 8:26 a.m., 313 words)

School projects onboard exploded Virginia rocket destroyed

SAN FRANCISCO - Over a dozen school projects were onboard the U.S. supply rocket that exploded shortly after liftoff from a Virginia launch pad, but a group of California students will have another shot at getting their project - containing live worms - into space. The project, developed by students at the Urban Promise Academy middle school in Oakland, would have sent the worms to the International Space Station to study the effects of space on composting, Oakland School District spokesman Troy Flint said on Wednesday. (SPACE-ORBITAL/EDUCATION (PIX), moved at 4:10 a.m., 307 words)

Maine nurse fights Ebola quarantine, says will not be bullied

WASHINGTON - Saying she will not be bullied by politicians, a Maine nurse is giving the state an ultimatum: Lift her Ebola quarantine by Thursday or she will disregard the restrictions and go to court. The saga of nurse Kaci Hickox illustrates how U.S. states are struggling to protect against the virus without resorting to overzealous and useless precautions or violating civil rights. Hickox, 33, tested negative for Ebola after returning from treating patients in West Africa. She previously blasted New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after she was taken from Newark’s airport and put in quarantine in a tent before being driven to Maine to spend the rest of her 21-day quarantine at her home. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:15 p.m., 1,153 words)

In U.S. Ebola fight, no two quarantines are quite the same

NEW YORK - In the U.S. battle against Ebola, quarantine rules depend on your zip code. For some it may feel like imprisonment or house arrest. For others it may be more like a stay-cation, albeit one with a scary and stressful edge. If they are lucky, the quarantined may get assigned a case worker who can play the role of a personal concierge by buying groceries and running errands. Some authorities are allowing visitors, or even giving those in quarantine permission to take trips outside to walk the dog or take a jog. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-QUARANTINES (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., 1,100 words)

Iraqi Kurdish forces enter Syria to fight Islamic State

SURUC, Turkey/BEIRUT - A first group of Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters entered the besieged Syrian town of Kobani on Thursday to help push back Islamic State militants who have defied U.S. air strikes and threatened to massacre its Kurdish defenders. Kobani, on the border with Turkey, has been encircled by the Sunni Muslim insurgents for more than 40 days. Weeks of U.S.-led air strikes have failed to break their stranglehold, and Kurds are hoping the arrival of the peshmerga will turn the tide. (MIDEAST-CRISIS (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 8:03 a.m., 800 words, will be updated)

150 Iraqi tribesmen opposed to Islamic State found in mass grave

BAGHDAD - The bodies of 150 members of an Iraqi Sunni tribe which fought Islamic State have been found in a mass grave, security officials said on Thursday. Islamic State militants took the men from their villages to the city of Ramadi and killed them on Wednesday night and buried them, an official in a police operations centre and another security official told Reuters. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-GRAVE (PIX), m0oved at 8 a.m., 60 words, will be led)

Seven Ukrainian soldiers killed in past 24 hours despite ceasefire - military

KIEV - Seven Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the past 24 hours in the east of the country despite a ceasefire with separatists, a military spokesman said on Thursday. “They were killed in different places by shelling and one was killed in an ambush,” spokesman Andriy Lysenko said. Eleven others had been wounded in various incidents. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CASUALTIES (PIX), moved at 7:19 a.m., 70 words, will be led) See also: Putin’s spokesman casts doubt on Crimea report, says never heard of source (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA-REPORT (PIX), moved at 7:10 a.m., 30 words, will be led)

WASHINGTON

Advocates worry Obama may scale back or delay immigration action

WASHINGTON - Immigration activists close to the White House worry that President Barack Obama could delay or scale back executive actions on immigration that he has promised to take before the year ends. Advocates have pressed the Obama administration to provide relief from the threat of deportation to more than 5 million undocumented immigrants but fear, after some were briefed by administration officials, that the plan could be reduced to 3 million or fewer, a significant drop. (USA-IMMIGRATION/OBAMA (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 600 words)

STATE POLITICS

Crist poised to upset Scott in Florida race for governor -poll

TALLAHASSEE - A statewide poll showed former Governor Charlie Crist with a large edge among independent voters on Thursday, giving him a narrow lead over incumbent Republican Governor Rick Scott in the final week of their see-saw campaign for the nation’s largest swing state. The Quinnipiac University poll showed Crist, a Republican-turned-Democrat, with 43 percent of the vote, and Scott with 40 percent, though the race was statistically still a tie as the lead was within the survey’s margin of error. (USA-FLORIDA/ELECTION, expect by 11 a.m., 350 words)

Five black women seek state offices in Georgia, showing shift

ATLANTA - Five black women are on the November ballot for statewide offices in Georgia, a record in a state that just 11 years ago featured a Confederate battle emblem on its flag. The candidates, all Democrats, have come to be known as the “Georgia Five.” Political commentators say that while only one of them has a real shot at cracking the Republican stronghold on statewide offices in Georgia, their nominations signal a shift in where the state’s politics are headed. (USA-ELECTIONS/GEORGIA, moved at 1 a.m., 711 words)

FEATURES

Bad bets take a big toll on the Super Bowl’s host city

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Welcome to the sports-crazy home of February’s Super Bowl. Over the last decade or so, this city of 230,000 on Phoenix’s northwest border, has reinvented itself from farm town to sports Mecca. It has built the dome stadium where the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals play, the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes arena, and the new baseball facility where the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox appear every spring for their pre-season training. But Glendale’s love of sports has come at a cost: red ink and jobs lost. All told, said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, the town’s sports fetish has produced “a house of cards.” (USA-SUPERBOWL/GLENDALE (PIX, GRAPHIC, INSIGHT), expect by 3 p.m., 1,300 words)

Hong Kong’s loud American defies pro-Beijing “smear campaign”

HONG KONG - China has often accused “foreign forces” of trying to destabilise free-wheeling Hong Kong during the current pro-democracy protests, with a garrulous expat American emerging as a key target of attack. Mark Simon, the right-hand man of pro-democracy newspaper magnate Jimmy Lai, has moved his family out of Hong Kong for safety and has been pressed to deny that he is a U.S. spy. But, in interviews with Reuters, Simon insists he will not let a “relentless smear campaign” force him out of his home in the Asian financial hub and he still has plenty of stomach for the fight. Large, loud and avowedly Republican, the 50-year-old has been portrayed across pro-Beijing media as a CIA agent - a charge also thrown at student protest leader Joshua Wong and an independent academic pollster, Robert Chung. (HONGKONG-CHINA/AMERICAN (PIX), moved at 7:35 a.m., 730 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

San Francisco Giants fans take to streets after World Series win

SAN FRANCISCO - Fans of the San Francisco Giants took to the streets to celebrate on Wednesday night after their team won the baseball World Series, topping the Kansas City Royals, but the festivities were marred by raucous fans and fires. Hundreds, many clad in the team’s orange and black, flooded Valencia Street in San Francisco’s Mission District after the final out in the seventh game of the baseball championship. Some perched themselves on bus stops, while others set off fireworks, hugged, high-fived and cheered with beer and champagne in the middle of the street. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/CELEBRATION (PIX, TV), moved at 8:28 a.m., 321 words)

Hawaii lava crosses residential property, threatens more homes

PAHOA, Hawaii - A slow-moving river of molten lava from an erupting volcano crept over residential and farm property on Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday after incinerating an outbuilding as it threatened dozens of homes at the edge of a former plantation town. (USA-LAVA/HAWAII (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 5:12 a.m., by Karin Stanton 530 words)

North Carolina man arrested in courthouse shooting that wounded two

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Police in Nash County, North Carolina, have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting on Tuesday that left two men in critical condition. The man they originally thought was the shooter was cleared after questioning. (USA-NORTH CAROLINA/SHOOTING, expect by 11 a.m., 200 words)

City of Stockton, California, in spotlight as may exit bankruptcy

-- The gaze of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal market turns to Sacramento on Thursday to see if the Californian city of Stockton is ready to exit bankruptcy after more than two years. Decision most likely to come during the afternoon. (USA-BANKRUPTCY/STOCKTON, expect after 3 p.m., 300 words)

Ridesharing company Uber gains ground in Las Vegas courtroom

LAS VEGAS - The ridesharing company Uber gained ground in Las Vegas Wednesday when a District Court judge ruled against a restraining order that would have temporarily prohibited it from operating in Clark County, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. (USA-NEVADA/RIDESHARING, moved at 11:58 p.m., 325 words)

Private jet plane crashes near military base in California

LOS ANGELES - A small jet plane owned by a private company crashed on its approach to landing at a military base in Southern California on Wednesday, killing the pilot, officials said. (USA-CRASH/JET (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:02 a.m., 192 words)

Five members of Utah family likely died of poisoning - media

-- Police believe two parents and three children found dead inside their Utah home weeks ago likely died of poisoning, local media reported on Wednesday. The five people, including children between the ages of 11 and 14, were found on Sept. 27 at their home in Springville, about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City. (USA-DEATHS/UTAH, moved at 10:12 p.m., 250 words)

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT

Rap’s Suge Knight, comedian Katt Williams arrested in robbery case

LOS ANGELES - Hip-hop mogul Marion “Suge” Knight and comedian Katt Williams were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a camera from a celebrity photographer in Beverly Hills last month They are accused of stealing the camera of a female celebrity photographer on Sept. 5 outside of a studio in Beverly Hills. (PEOPLE-SUGEKNIGHT/KATTWILLIAMS (PIX, TV), moved at 8 p.m., 300 words)

Undercover French politicians sample “real life” for TV show

PARIS - Eight French politicians will disguise themselves as citizens struggling with real-world problems in a TV show aimed at narrowing the gap between France’s often remote political elite and the public they are elected to serve. But “Mr and Mrs Everyone,” due to premiere in a few weeks on the private D8 network, has provoked charges of being a gimmick debasing the decorum of public office at a time when a stagnant French economy and high unemployment has already led to public confidence in politicians hitting lows. (FRANCE-POLITICS, PIX, TV), moved at 7:49 a.m., 400 words)

Polish prosecutors question Polanski over U.S. extradition request

KRAKOW - Polish prosecutors said on Thursday they had interviewed filmmaker Roman Polanski in connection with a U.S. extradition request over a 1977 sex crime conviction, but decided not to detain him, the Polish state news agency reported. Polanski presented himself at the district prosecutor’s office in the southern Polish city of Krakow where he was questioned over the request. (POLANSKI-POLAND/PROSECUTORS (PIX), moved, 300 words)

Scotland’s “Young Fathers” are surprise Mercury Prize winners

LONDON - Little-known Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers beat the bookies to take home the 2014 Barclaycard Mercury Prize for best album with their debut release “Dead.” The band itself was ambivalent about the importance of the award and the $32,270 that comes with it. (MUSIC-BRITAIN/MERCURY, moved at 8:17 a.m., 240 words)

A Minute With: Egyptian actor Amr Waked on making movies at home and abroad

(FILM-EGYPT/WAKED, moved at 7:23 a.m., 400 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Thirty percent of world’s food wasted, new online platform seeks savings

ROME - Enough food to feed 2 billion people is wasted every year, leading U.N. agencies to create a new interactive platform to try to reduce the losses, which could easily feed the world’s 800 million hungry. The Global Community of Practice of Food Loss Reduction web portal, launched last week, allows users to get information about ways of reducing waste. (FOOD-WASTE/UN (FOUNDATION), moved at 7:52 a.m., 300 words)

WORLD

Security forces fire on protesters near Burkina presidential palace

OUAGADOUGOU - Security forces protecting the area near Burkina Faso’s presidential palace fired live rounds and tear gas as crowds approached, diplomatic and security sources told Reuters on Thursday. Crowds marched towards the presidential palace in the Ouaga 2000 neighborhood of Ouagadougou after earlier storming the parliament building and state television, the sources said. (BURKINA-POLITICS/PALACE (PIX), moved at 7:38 a.m., 150 words, will be led)

Nigeria kidnappers free German Julius Berger staff - company

LAGOS - Nigerian gunmen have freed a German citizen working for construction firm Julius Berger less than a week after they kidnapped him and killed another German citizen in a raid on their vehicles, the company said on Thursday. (NIGERIA-KIDNAPPING/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:03 a.m., 220 words)

Iran says foiled bid to sabotage nuclear heavy-water tanks

ANKARA - Iran has thwarted an attempt to sabotage tanks used for transporting heavy water, a key component in nuclear reactors, and blames a “foreign country” for the incident, a senior official was quoted by local media as saying. Asghar Zarean, deputy chief in charge of nuclear protection and security at Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, was quoted by the Tehran newspaper Arman as saying the bid to disable heavy-water tanks occurred two weeks ago. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/SABOTAGE, moved, 250 words)

Israeli police kill Palestinian suspected of shooting far-right activist

JERUSALEM - Israeli police on Thursday shot dead a 32-year-old Palestinian man suspected of having tried hours earlier to kill a far-right Jewish activist, leading to fierce clashes on the streets of East Jerusalem and fears of a new Palestinian uprising. (MIDEAST-PALESTINIANS/ISRAEL-SHOOTING (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 300 words)

Toronto schools reject tie-up with China’s Confucius Institute

TORONTO - Canada’s largest school district ended a planned partnership with China’s government-funded Confucius Institute on Wednesday, a move likely to irritate Beijing just days before Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is expected to visit. (CANADA-CHINA/CONFUCIUS (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, 300 words)

Sweden recognizes Palestinian state, hopes to revive peace process

STOCKHOLM - The Swedish government officially recognised the state of Palestine on Thursday, becoming the first major European country to do so, drawing praise from Palestine’s President and criticism from Israel. (SWEDEN-PALESTINIANS/REGOGNITION (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:05 a.m., 300 words)

Ex-Libyan rebel leader allowed to sue Britain over torture claim

LONDON - A former Libyan Islamist commander won the legal right to sue Britain for damages over the years of torture he says he suffered at the hands of Muammar Gaddafi’s henchmen after being illegally handed to Libya by British and U.S. spies. The ruling on Thursday by the Court of Appeal in London could open the way for litigation against the British government in similar torture or rendition cases. (BRITAIN-LIBYA/TORTURE, moved at 7:41 a.m., 300 words)

Hong Kong protests a ‘national security issue’ for China

(HONGKONG-CHINA/BROTHER (PIX), moved at 7:33 a.m., 300 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Kellogg’s sales sink again as consumers shun cereal

-- Kellogg Co posted its sixth straight quarter of weaker net sales in its U.S. cereal business as demand for products such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies wane in its biggest market. The company also said sales in its U.S. snack business dropped by the most in seven quarters, highlighting how processed food makers such as Kellogg, ConAgra and General Mills are struggling to compete against healthier foods and cheaper private-label brands. (KELLOGG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 9:08 a.m., 280 words)

Time Warner Cable loses more video customers in latest quarter

NEW YORK - Time Warner Cable Inc, the No. 2 U.S. cable TV operator, lost more video subscribers than analysts had expected in the third quarter as more customers opt for internet streaming services offered by companies such as Netflix Inc. (TIM WRN CAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 7:58 a.m., 250 words)

Shell outpaces peers with profit growth, keeps spending

LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell has outpaced peers with a forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit and said it would spend heavily next year on key projects, even as oil majors prepare to weather the full impact of a sharp drop in oil prices. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:05 a.m., 300 words)

New York Times profit beats estimates on strong digital growth

NEW YORK - Newspaper publisher New York Times reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, as a 17 percent rise in digital subscription sales offset a decline in print advertising revenue. (NEW YORK TIMES-RESULTS/, moved at 9 a.m., 60 words, will be led)

Barclays sets aside $800 million for FX fines as profits rise

LONDON - Barclays Plc set aside $800 million in the third quarter to cover potential fines for rigging currency markets, taking the shine off a rise in profits as its retail business performed well and costs were cut. The British bank on Thursday joined other big rivals in signaling that a settlement over alleged manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market is near with regulators in both the United Kingdom and the United States. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 8:04 a.m., 300 words)

ConocoPhillips quarterly profit up on Nigeria asset sale

-- ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil company, reported higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, lifted by the sale of its Nigerian business. Over the last several years, Conoco has shed lower-margin assets, directing more capital to projects like shale drilling in the United States that offer higher returns and higher production growth. (CONOCOPHILLIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:03 a.m., 230 words)

Cipla asks India to revoke Novartis patents on respiratory drug

MUMBAI - Generic drug maker Cipla said on Thursday it has asked the Indian government to revoke five patents held by Swiss firm Novartis AG on respiratory drug Onbrez and has launched a cheaper copy to boost access in the local market. (CIPLA-NOVARTIS/PATENT (UPDATE 1), moved sat 8:56 a.m., 300 words)

Bombardier 3rd-qtr profit tops estimates as plane deliveries jump

(BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 8:54 a.m., 300 words)

MasterCard profit jumps 15.5 percent as card usage rises

(MASTERCARD-RESULTS/, moved at 8:09 a.m., 40 words)

Thomson Reuters posts revenue rise on legal, tax & accounting sales

(THOMSON REUTERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:45 a.m., 250 words)

Coal miner Alpha Natural posts bigger loss

(ALPHA NTRL RESC-RESULTS/, moved at 7:01 a.m., 240 words)

Elizabeth Arden posts third straight quarterly loss

(ELIZABETH ARDEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Mortgage servicer Ocwen posts loss due to legal costs

(OCWEN FINANCIAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 130 words)

Invesco’s third-quarter profit rises 12.2 percent

(INVESCO-RESULTS, moved at 7:36 a.m., 60 words)

