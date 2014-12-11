REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN THURSDAY DEC 11

REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY DEC 11

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

‘Birdman’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 7 nods

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The surreal show business satire “Birdman,” a darling of film critics for its innovative storytelling, led the Golden Globe Awards film nominations announced on Thursday, with seven nods, making it a frontrunner early in the Hollywood awards season. The story of a washed up actor played by Michael Keaton attempting a comeback on the Broadway stage, “Birdman” will compete in the best comedy or musical category with “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Into the Woods,” “Pride” and “St. Vincent.” (FILM-GOLDENGLOBES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, 100 words, will be led)

Solid U.S. retail sales point to brisk consumer spending

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending advanced at a brisk clip in November as lower gasoline prices gave the holiday shopping season a boost, offering the latest sign of underlying momentum in the economy. The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, increased 0.6 percent last month after rising 0.5 percent in October. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:11 a.m., 300 words, will be led)

NJ voters say U.S. not ready for president ‘Jersey Guy’ Christie - poll

-- New Jersey voters say the rest of the United States is not ready for a “Jersey Guy” president and neither is the Garden State, where Governor Chris Christie’s presidential appeal continues to slide, a poll released on Thursday showed. A telephone poll of 1,340 registered New Jersey voters by Quinnipiac University found that Christie, and every other potential Republican contender for the 2016 White House race, would lose the state to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the possible Democratic candidate. (USA-POLITICS/CHRISTIE-POLL (PIX), moved at 6 a.m., 250 words)

Bomb hits French-run school in Kabul, 6 soldiers also killed on bus

KABUL - A suicide bomber attacked a French-run high school in Afghanistan’s capital on Thursday, killing at least one person hours after another bomb left six Afghan soldiers dead on the outskirts of Kabul, officials said. (AFGHANISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 9:02 a.m., 250 words)

TOP STORIES

Democrats balk at U.S. spending bill, raising shutdown risk

WASHINGTON - Congressional Democrats objected on Wednesday to controversial financial and political campaign provisions tucked into a $1.1 trillion U.S. spending bill, keeping the risk of a government shutdown alive. The complaints from House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats clouded the chances for passage of the funding bill as a midnight Thursday deadline drew near. Republicans were preparing a one-or-two day extension to keep federal agencies open past the deadline, but were unwilling to make any concessions on dozens of provisions added to the bill. (USA-CONGRESS/BUDGET (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 500 words, will be updated with House and Senate votes and reaction throughout the day)

U.S. chokehold protesters stage ‘die-ins’, issue demands in NY

NEW YORK/BERKELEY, Calif. - Students at medical schools around the United States staged “die-ins” to protest the chokehold death by police of an unarmed black man, and New York activists demanded the city take action after a grand jury declined to indict the officer involved. (USA-NEW YORK/CHOKEHOLD (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at midnight, 395 words)

Did torture really help U.S. find al Qaeda chief Hambali?

WASHINGTON - Hailed as a major success in the U.S. “war on terror,” the capture of Indonesian cleric Hambali if often touted by the U.S. intelligence community as evidence that harsh interrogation produces results. But the U.S. Senate report on CIA interrogation methods released this week suggests that more mundane steps - email monitoring, a tip off from a CIA source and help from Thailand - may have been what brought down Hambali, head of militant group Jemaah Islamiah. (USA-CIA/HAMBALI (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 7 a.m., 987 words)

+See also:

USA-CIA/TORTURE-BRITAIN, moved at 6:25 a.m., 300 words; USA-CIA/TORTURE-THAILAND, moved, 370 words; and MIDEAST-CRISIS/GERMANY-PROSECUTOR, moved at 7:39 a.m., 250 words

U.S. says shuts last detention facility in Afghanistan

KABUL - The United States says it has shut its last detention facility in Afghanistan and no longer has custody of detainees there, closing a much-criticised chapter in Washington’s fight against Islamic extremism. (USA-CIA/TORTURE-BAGRAM (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words) See also: Unable to pay salaries, Afghanistan asks donors for more money (AFGHANISTAN-ECONOMY/, moved at 8 a.m., 300 words)

French forces in Mali kill senior Islamist wanted by U.S.

PARIS - French forces in Mali have killed a senior commander of the al Mourabitoun Islamist group who was wanted by the United States during an overnight operation in the northern region of Gao, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday. (MALI-FRANCE/ISLAMIST, moved at 6:29 a.m., 90 words)

Saudi Arabia says arrests 3 over shooting of Dane, link to Islamic State

DUBAI - Saudi Arabian security forces have arrested three Saudis over the Nov. 22 shooting of a Danish man in Riyadh and investigations show the attack was carried out in support of the Islamic State militant group, the state news agency said. (SAUDI-ATTACK/ARRESTS (UPDATE 1), moved at 9 a.m., 90 words, will be led)

WASHINGTON

Fed’s debate shifts from lift-off to long march to normal

WASHINGTON - For the Federal Reserve, deciding when to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade has become the easy part. The harder call, and one increasingly preoccupying U.S. central bankers, is how fast to move after that, navigating stuttering global growth and nervous markets on the Fed’s long journey back to pre-crisis policies. (USA-FED/RATES (INSIGHT, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 500 words)

China says U.S. can’t slam others on rights when it has racism problems at home

BEIJING - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the United States has no right to confront other countries on their human rights records when it faces problems with racism and mistreatment of prisoners at home. (CHINA USA/RIGHTS, moved. 300 words)

Malaysia summons U.S. ambassador over comments on Sedition Act

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has summoned the U.S. ambassador after he questioned a government decision to strengthen a law against sedition, which critics say has been used to crack down on government detractors, despite an earlier promise to scrap it. (MALAYSIA-USA/, moved at 4:18 a.m., 220 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Rain, wind begins lashing northern California as storm approaches

LOS ANGELES - Rain and high winds began lashing northern California overnight as a major winter storm that marched across the Pacific Ocean was set to pound the state on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. (USA-STORM/CALIFORNIA (PIX, TV), moved at 5:28 a.m., 333 words)

Italy pursues alleged New York mobster for extortion

ROME - U.S. police, acting at the request of an Italian court, have arrested a New York City man authorities identify as a member of the Gambino mob family for extortion, Italian officials said on Thursday. A court in the southern Italian city of Potenza ordered the arrest of Francesco Palmeri, 61, and seven others for trying to extort $1.23 million from an Italian businessman. (ITALY-MAFIA/GAMBINO (CORRECTED), moved at 8:11 a.m., 300 words)

Campaign contributions under scrutiny in California police probe

OAKLAND, Calif. - An investigator appointed by a U.S. federal judge is examining whether campaign contributions affected how the city of Oakland, California, chose its lawyers for police disciplinary cases, according to a source briefed on the probe. (USA-POLICE/ARBITRATION (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 500 words)

Alaska man charged in shooting death of assistant district attorney

-- An Alaska man accused of shooting to death a state assistant district attorney at a home in the Arctic community of Barrow earlier this week was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday, state police said. (USA-ALASKA/CRIME, moved at 9:54 p.m., 385 words)

Four dead after fire rages through Connecticut home

-- The bodies of four people were found in a two-story duplex near the Connecticut River about 20 miles northeast of Hartford after fire engulfed the building on Wednesday, authorities said. (USA-CONNECTICUT/FIRE (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:15 p.m., 154 words)

Car crashes into New York fashion store, 7 hurt

NEW YORK - A car crashed into a fashion store in a popular New York shopping precinct on Wednesday night, injuring seven people, authorities said. (USA-NEW YORK/CRASH, moved at 1:02 a.m., 183 words)

Police find body of woman in car of missing California family

-- Police in southern California found the body of a woman on Wednesday inside the trunk of a car belonging to a family of six that has been missing for days, officials said. (USA-CALIFORNIA/CRIME, moved at 3:12 a.m., 227 words)

EBOLA

Ebola vaccine trial interrupted for checks after joint pains

GENEVA - A clinical trial of the Ebola vaccine by Merck and NewLink has been interrupted in all 59 volunteers in Geneva a week early “as a measure of precaution” after four patients complained of joint pains, the University of Geneva Hospital said on Thursday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

GAVI alliance commits up to $300 million to buy Ebola vaccines

LONDON - GAVI, the global vaccines alliance, said on Thursday it was committing $300 million to buy Ebola vaccines and was ready to begin procurement as soon as the World Health Organization recommends one for use. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE-GAVI (UPDATE 1), moved at 7 a.m., 250 words)

One shot or two? Many questions unresolved in Ebola vaccine race

LONDON - Scientists racing to develop vaccines against Ebola are trying to determine whether they can best fight the disease with a single injection or with two, a calculation that could determine how quickly and effectively a programme can be rolled out. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, 715 words)

HEALTH

Unchecked superbugs could kill 10 million a year, cost $100 trillion

LONDON - Drug-resistant superbugs could kill an extra 10 million people a year and cost up to $100trillion by 2050 if their rampant global spread is not halted, according to a British government-commissioned review. (HEALTH ANTIBIOTIC/RESISTANCE, moved, 400 words)

Nestle invests more in skin care strategy with 10 research centers

NEW YORK - Nestle on Thursday will announce plans to open 10 skin care research centers worldwide, deepening its investment in a faster-growing market for healthcare products. (NESTLE-SKINCARE/, moved at 7 a.m., 300 words)

Scientists create “feel fuller” food ingredient

LONDON - British scientists have developed an ingredient that makes foods more filling, and say initial tests in overweight people showed that it helped prevent them gaining more weight. (HEALTH DIET/INGREDIENT, moved, 300 words)

Genomics startup NextCode stakes claim in pediatric disease market

(HEALTH-GENOMICS/NEXTCODE, moved at 6:30 p.m., 300 words)

Prenatal exposure to chemicals tied to lower IQ at age 7

(HEALTH-PTHALATES/CHILD-IQ, moved, 250 words)

SCIENCE

Father of Web tells Russia’s Putin: Internet is not a ‘CIA project’

LONDON - The inventor of the World Wide Web said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was incorrect when he alleged the Internet was a project created by U.S. spies in the Central Intelligence Agency. Putin, a former KGB spy who does not use email, has said he will not restrict Internet access for Russians but in April he stoked concerns that the Kremlin might seek to crackdown by saying the Internet was born out of a ‘CIA project.’ “The Internet is not a CIA creation,” Tim Berners-Lee, a London-born computer scientist who invented the Web in 1989, told Reuters. (WEB-RUSSIA/PUTIN (TV, PIX), moved at 7:46 a.m., 250 words)

Rosetta shows Earth’s water did not come from comets - study

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Early results from Europe’s Rosetta spacecraft challenge a long-held theory that comets delivered water to early Earth, a study released on Wednesday shows. (SPACE COMET/, moved, 300 words)

Protecting mangroves seen lowering climate disaster risks, offer cash

LIMA - Better protecting the world’s fast-disappearing mangroves could have big economic, social and environmental benefits, experts said at the U.N. climate talks in Lima this week. (CLIMATECHANGE-MANGROVE (FOUNDATION), moved at 5:16 a.m., 300 words)

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT

Auction of once-lost Beat era letter suspended

-- The scheduled auction of an 18-page letter written by Beat-era icon Neal Cassady that transformed Jack Kerouac’s writing style has been indefinitely suspended, according to the auction house. (LETTER-CASSADY, moved at 1:04 a.m., 338 words)

Cosby sued for defamation by sexual assault accuser

WASHINGTON - Comedian Bill Cosby was sued for defamation on Wednesday in Massachusetts by a sexual assault accuser who said he branded her a liar in public statements made through his representatives denying her allegations of abuse. The eight-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, is at least the third lawsuit arising from a wave of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Cosby by more than a dozen women during the past several years. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV). moved, 300 words)

Censors loom large over Sony’s PlayStation prospects in China

SHANGHAI - Sony Corp should fear China’s censors almost as much as rival Microsoft Corp when it launches its PlayStation 4 gaming console in the world’s third-largest gaming market next month. (SONY-CHINA/PLAYSTATION (UPDATE 1, PIX) , moved at 7:08 a.m., 300 words)

At Stanford, venture capital reaches into the dorm

STANFORD, California - At the end of their first year at Stanford University, a half dozen students snagged an apartment-style dormitory on the third floor of Griffin House, overlooking the campus golf course. A little over a year later, in the autumn of 2014, just two were left at Stanford. The others had gone to work on their startups. Long one of America’s elite universities, Stanford has grown into the leading alma mater, by far, for entrepreneurs receiving early-stage funding from top venture capital firms. (USA-STANFORD/STARTUPS (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), moved at 5:26 a.m., 1,900 words)

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Join ‘Fargo’ Season 2

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 130 words)

‘Star Wars’ Theme Park Attractions to Be Based on New Films, Not Old

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-BIZ/NEWS), moved, 400 words)

Former ‘Scandal’ Star Columbus Short Admits Drug Problem: ‘I Just Lost Myself’

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 300 words)

WORLD

We’ll be back, Hong Kong protesters chant as camp site is dismantled

HONG KONG - Hong Kong cleared most of the main pro-democracy protest site on Thursday as police hauled activists away, marking an end to more than two months of street demonstrations that have blocked key roads in the Chinese-controlled city. (HONGKONG-CHINA/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, 500 words)

Three more Ukrainian soldiers killed as truce frays

KIEV - Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and eight wounded in attacks by pro-Russian separatists in the past 24 hours, a military spokesman said on Thursday, further marring a truce which began with a “Day of Silence” on Tuesday. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEATHS (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:09 a.m., 250 words) See also: Ukrainian PM warns of possible default, calls for more Western help (UKRAINE-CRISIS/YATSENIUK (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 300 words) and Russia says pushing for Ukraine peace talks as soon as possible (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-LUKASHEVICH (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:27 a.m., 250 words)

Thousands turn out for Palestinian minister’s funeral, tensions with Israel high

RAMALLAH, West Bank - Thousands of Palestinians gather for the state-funeral of Ziad Abu Ein, a minister who died after an altercation with Israeli border police in a West Bank protest, as Israel and the Palestinians gave conflicting accounts of his cause of death. (MIDEAST-PALESTINIAN/MINISTER (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 6:28 a.m., 400 words)

Syria’s southern rebels take step towards unity

BEIRUT/AMMAN - Rebels in southern Syria say they have taken a step towards unity that may attract more support from their Western and Arab backers, forging a joint defence pact to help shield them from government forces and Islamic State. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA, moved at 8:09 a.m., 400 words)

EU court clears limited use of outside home surveillance cameras

BRUSSELS - Private individuals generally cannot install surveillance cameras that film people on a public path, but exceptions can be made if they help prevent and prosecute criminal acts, the European Union’s top court said on Thursday. (EU-DATAPROTECTION/CZECH, moved, 250 words)

Myanmar suspects in British tourist murders plead for Suu Kyi’s help

BANGKOK - Two Myanmar men charged with murdering two British tourists in Thailand have written to Nobel Peace laureate Aung Sang Suu Kyi pleading for help, claiming to have been “scapegoated” by Thai police. (THAILAND-BRITAIN/MURDER, moved at 5:23 a.m., 250 words)

India judge sends Uber rape suspect to custody for two weeks

NEW DELHI - An Indian court sent the Uber taxi driver accused of raping a young passenger to judicial custody for two weeks after the attack in New Delhi led the government to request a nationwide ban on the popular U.S. online cab company. (UBER-INDIA/COURTS, moved at 6:48 a.m., 40 words)

Faced with Boko Haram refugees, Niger with poor harvest calls for help

(NIGER-BOKO HARAM/AID, moved at 6:40 a.m., 300 words)

IAEA gets more money for Iran nuclear deal monitoring

(IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:17 a.m., 300 words)

U.N. peacekeepers arrest Chadian warlord in Central African Republic

(CENTRALAFRICA-CHAD/REBEL, moved at 8:30 a.m., 300 words)

ODD

Healing tunes: What surgeons should and shouldn’t play at work

LONDON - Almost three quarters of surgeons’ operating theatres are thronging, or throbbing, with music when patients go under the knife, according to study in the Christmas edition of the British Medical Journal. (HEALTH-SURGERY/MUSIC, moved, 90 words)

Oregon, needing funds for education, offers to sell forest

PORTLAND, Ore. - Want to buy a forest? Oregon is preparing to sell off 92,000 acres of coastal woodlands in a move to distance itself from environmentally questionable timber sales that have long provided revenue to the state’s public schools. (USA FOREST/OREGON, moved, 250 words)

Tennessee attraction offers Zombie Santa and undead elves for charity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville-area haunted house is getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend, with Zombie Santa, his undead elves and one demonic reindeer going on the attack for fun and charity. (USA-CHRISTMAS/ZOMBIES (PIX), moved, 160 words)

Wisconsin man tells fish story during drunken driving stop

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man told a sheriff’s deputy he had not been drinking but rather eating beer-battered fish when he was pulled over for what could be his 10th drunken driving offense, (USA CRIME/WISCONSIN, moved, 90 words)

Thai minister meets Israeli ambassador after Hitler gaffe in official film

BANGKOK - A senior Thai cabinet minister met Israel’s ambassador to Thailand on Thursday after the diplomat said he was “saddened” by a government propaganda film that includes an image of a Thai school child painting a portrait of Adolf Hitler. (THAILAND-HITLER/, moved at 7:42 a.m., 250 words)

China group offers Fidel Castro its Confucius peace prize

(CHINA-CONFUCIUS, moved, 280 words)

Israeli youngsters try to rob bank with toy guns

MIDEAST-ISRAEL/ODD, moved at 6:58 a.m., 70 words)

FEATURE

Saudi Arabia builds start-up culture with state oil money

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia - Abdulaziz al-Jouf is in many ways a typical Web entrepreneur -- the 34-year-old Saudi talks fast, works late and has big plans for his nline payments system. But in one aspect he’s unusual: Jouf is funded by state oil company Saudi Aramco, better known for multi-billion-dollar investments in oilfields and pipelines. Their partnership is the result of a push by Saudi Arabia to create jobs and diversify its economy beyond the oil industry - increasingly important as its population grows and oil prices fall. (SAUDI-ENTREPRENEURS/ (PIX), moved at 7:27 a.m., 683 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

U.S. jobless claims fall; continuing claims up

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to a strengthening labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 294,000 for the week ended Dec. 6, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The prior week’s data was unrevised. (USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:33 a.m., 60 words)

U.S. loan demand for new homes drops 22 pct in November

NEW YORK - U.S. mortgage applications to purchase new homes fell 22 percent in November from October, as first-time home buyers struggled to obtain loans due to tight credit conditions, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Thursday. (USA-HOMESALES/MBA, moved at 9:06 a.m., 80 words)

Google to shut down news site in Spain over copyright fees

LONDON - Google said the company plans to close its news-linking service in Spain in response to legislation under which publishers will soon be able to force Internet sites to pay for re-publishing headlines or snippets of news. The move means readers in Latin America and around the globe will no longer find links to articles from any Spanish news publishers on Google News. (GOOGLE-NEWS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 7:40 a.m., 300 words)

Swiss charge ex-HSBC staffer with industrial espionage

ZURICH - Switzerland has charged a former computer analyst at HSBC’s private bank in Geneva with industrial espionage and breaching the country’s secrecy laws for passing confidential client data to foreign authorities. (SWISS-HSBC/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:40 a.m., 300 words)

*****************

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com *****************