REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JAN 13

BREAKING

U.S. business confidence index at 8-year high, wages rising

WASHINGTON - U.S. small business optimism jumped in December to its highest level in more than eight years, underscoring the economy’s strengthening fundamentals despite slowing global growth. The National Federation of Independent Business said on Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index increased 2.3 points to 100.4 last month, the highest reading since October 2006. (USA-ECONOMY/OPTIMISM (GRAPHIC), moved at 9 a.m., 300 words)

TOP STORIES

France’s Charlie Hebdo readies tearful Mohammad for front page

PARIS - Charlie Hebdo will publish a front page showing a caricature of the Prophet Mohammad, a tear running down his cheek, in its first edition since Islamist gunmen attacked the satirical newspaper. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 770 words) See also: FRANCE-SHOOTING/OPERATIONS, moved, by John Irish, 445 words and FRANCE-SHOOTING/PAKISTAN (TV), moved, 380 words)

In Sri Lanka, Pope calls for truth over violent past

COLOMBO - Pope Francis calls on Sri Lanka to uncover the truth of what happened during its bloody civil war as part of a healing process between religious communities, as he arrives in Colombo a few days after the island’s wartime leaders were voted out. (POPE-SRILANKA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 635 words)

Obama to meet Congressional leaders at White House

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama will host top lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties at the White House in a meeting aimed at taking the temperature of the president’s relationship with lawmakers ahead of his annual State of the Union speech next week. The meeting will include the four top lawmakers from each party plus several committee chairs for a total of 16 lawmakers. (USA-OBAMA/CONGRESS (PIX, TV), expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)

To fight hackers, Obama wants companies to share threats

WASHINGTON - President Obama will announce a renewed push for cyber security legislation after recent headline-grabbing hacks against companies like Sony Pictures and Home Depot, throwing his support behind efforts to give liability protection to companies that quickly share information about attacks. Obama also will announce details of a cyber security summit slated for Feb. 13 at Stanford University. (USA-OBAMA/CYBERSECURITY, moved, 410 words, will be updated)

Kerry urges Pakistan to fight terror groups threatening whole region

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan must fight militant groups that threaten Afghan, Indian and U.S. interests, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says as he offers sympathy for the victims of last month’s massacre of children at a Pakistani school. (INDIA-PAKISTAN/KERRY (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, 650 words) See also: U.S.-led air strike hit Islamic State fighters (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:16 a.m., 70 words)

Coming soon to a workplace near you: “wellness or else”

NEW YORK - U.S. companies are increasingly penalizing workers who decline to join “wellness” programs, embracing an element of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law that has raised questions about fairness in the workplace. Among the two-thirds of large companies using such incentives to encourage participation, almost a quarter are imposing financial penalties on those who opt-out, according to a survey by the National Business Group on Health and benefits consultant Towers Watson. (USA-HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, TV), moved at 7 a.m., by Sharon Begley, 1,089 words)

WASHINGTON

U.S. to back $2 billion in loan guarantees for Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The United States plans to provide up to $2 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine this year, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday, as part of a broader international package to stave off bankruptcy in the country. (USA-UKRAINE/TREASURY, moved at 9:05 a.m., 50 words)

Cuban dissidents out of jail but not entirely free

HAVANA - Many of the 53 Cuban prisoners freed from jail under a historic U.S.-Cuba accord remain bound to the justice system, their freedom conditional and subject to being returned to jail at any moment, dissident leaders say. (CUBA-USA/PRISONERS, moving shortly, 400 words)decline to join “wellness” programs.

STATE POLITICS

California Attorney General expected to announce U.S. senate bid

California Attorney General Kamala Harris is expected to announce on Tuesday that she will run to replace retiring U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer in 2016, local media reported. (USA-POLITICS/HARRIS, moved at 5:44 a.m., 249 words) See also: California Lt. Governor Newsom won’t seek Boxer’s Senate seat (USA-POLITICS/BOXER (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:40 p.m., 391 words)

Christie to deliver New Jersey state of state speech

TRENTON - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will deliver his state of the state address on Tuesday, potentially the biggest speech he’ll make before announcing whether he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2016. We’re watching for any plans to improve an underfunded pension system, a transportation funding crisis, sluggish economic growth and the fiscal meltdown of Atlantic City. (USA-NEWJERSEY/CHRISTIE (PIX), expect by noon, 400 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Police deploy pepper spray, gas to disperse Ohio football fans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police in Ohio used pepper spray and tear gas to break up crowds celebrating near the Ohio State University campus following the school’s national football championship win over the University of Oregon on Monday night, the Columbus Dispatch reported. (USA-OHIO/FOOTBALL, moved at 4:55 a.m., 135 words)

One dead, two critically hurt after smoke fills Washington DC subway car

WASHINGTON - A woman died and at least two people were critically injured after smoke filled a subway car in downtown Washington on Monday afternoon, officials said. (USA-TRANSIT/DC (UPDATE 3, TV), moved at 1:28 a.m., 172 words)

Mistrial declared for South Carolina police chief accused of murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A judge declared a mistrial early on Tuesday in the case against a white former South Carolina police chief accused in the shooting death an unarmed black man in 2011, local media reported. Richard Combs, 38, was charged with murder after shooting Bernard Bailey, 54, in the town hall parking lot in Eutawville, a town of about 300 people southeast of the state capital of Columbia. (USA-POLICE/SOUTH CAROLINA (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:18 a.m., by Harriett McLeod, 400 words)

Accused Silk Road creator goes to trial amid U.S. scrutiny of bitcoin

NEW YORK - A U.S. crackdown on use of the digital currency bitcoin for drug trafficking and other crimes is headed for its highest-profile test yet, as a trial begins for the alleged creator of an online marketplace catering to vice. Jury selection is scheduled for Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in the case of Ross Ulbricht, who authorities say created Silk Road, an online black market where drugs and others illegal goods could be bought anonymously using bitcoins. (USA-BITCOIN/TRIAL, moved, 400 words)

Families of 2012 Connecticut shooting victims sue school board, town

-- The families of two of the 20 students killed in a 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, are suing the town of Newtown, Connecticut and the local school board over alleged lax security, media reported on Monday. (USA-CONNECTICUT/SHOOTING, moved at 3:26 a.m., 221 words)

Georgia board declines to spare Vietnam veteran the death penalty

-- Attorneys for a decorated Vietnam War veteran who is due to be executed for the killing of a sheriff’s deputy lost a bid on Monday to have a Georgia parole board spare his life, officials said. (USA-EXECUTION/GEORGIA, moved at 9:56 p.m., 297 words)

Prosecutors charge Albuquerque police in homeless man’s death

-- Prosecutors in New Mexico filed murder charges on Monday against two Albuquerque police officers in the 2014 shooting death of a knife-wielding homeless man, a killing that sparked protests in the city over concerns about excessive use of force. (USA-POLICE/NEW MEXICO (UPDATE 3), moved at 7:20 p.m., 300 words)

U.S. enlarges area in Southwest where rare wolves can roam

-- Rare wolves in the American Southwest will be allowed more room to roam but some could be marked for death if they prey too heavily on elk and deer prized by hunters, under a rule issued by federal officials on Monday. (USA-WOLVES/SOUTHWEST, moved at 11:34 p.m., 352 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

California links 26 measles cases to Disneyland outbreak

LOS ANGELES - California has confirmed more cases of measles in people who visited Disneyland or its adjacent California Adventure park last month, health officials said on Monday, raising the number of infected people to 26. (USA-MEASLES/DISNEYLAND, moved at 1:44 a.m., 243 words)

Colorado patient tests negative for Ebola

DENVER - A patient being monitored at a Denver hospital after traveling to countries with a history of Ebola has tested negative for the disease, Colorado health officials said on Monday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-COLORADO (UPDATE 2), moved at 9:17 p.m., 216 words)

Bootleg liquor kills 28 in India, death toll may rise

LUCKNOW, India - A batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 28 people in India, where tainted illegal alcohol often kills poor villagers unable to afford licensed spirits. Fifteen people died on Tuesday and about 90 remained in hospital, said Debashish Panda, principal home secretary of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, taking the total death toll since Monday to 28. (INDIA-LIQUOR/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved at 6:05 a.m., 150 words)

Braille Challenge’ sets high expectations for blind students

-- More than a thousand visually impaired students are receiving the rare opportunity for head-to-head competition against their peers as the Braille Challenge begins across the U.S. and Canada. (BRAILLE-CHALLENGE/BLIND-STUDENTS, moved, 698 words)

Cancer survivors plagued by lack of personal control

-- After treatment for cancer, survivors often complain about a loss of personal control, a new study found. The study’s lead author said that while the responses can’t be generalized to all cancer survivors, people in the study often mentioned a physical problem or a wish to return to “normal.” (CANCER-NEEDS/SURVIVORS, moved, 578 words)

Pfizer partners with DNA research firm to study lupus

(PFIZER-LUPUS/23ANDME, moved, 60 words)

EBOLA

USAID says all eyes on Guinea as Liberia, Sierra Leone improve on Ebola

WASHINGTON - The rate of new Ebola cases in Liberia has plunged, Sierra Leone is beginning to turn the corner in dealing with the deadly virus and health officials are now focused on Guinea, an official of the U.S. Agency for International Development said on Tuesday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USAID, moved at 9:07 a.m., 40 words, will be led)

After Ebola, WHO blames governments and seeks more clout

GENEVA - The World Health Organization says governments flouted their obligations during the Ebola crisis and wants more power to tackle health emergencies in future, documents published by the international agency showed on Monday. (HEALTH-EBOLA-WHO, moved, 300 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Polanski, sought by US, says will cooperate with Polish prosecutors

WARSAW - Film maker Roman Polanski, who is in Poland to make a new film, said he will cooperate with Polish authorities as part of a U.S. request for his extradition over a 1977 child sex crime conviction. The Polish prosecutor-general’s office said last week it planned to question Polanski, who was born to Polish parents but lives in France, after it received the request for his extradition. (POLANSKI-POLAND/EXTRADITION (PIX), moved at 2:47 a.m., 300 words)

Women find little change off camera in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - The number of women working behind the camera in Hollywood’s top-grossing films has changed little over the past decade despite a slight uptick last year, an annual study released on Tuesday has found. The “Celluloid Ceiling” study from San Diego State University’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film said 7 percent of the top 250 films at the U.S. box office in 2014 were directed by a woman. (FILM-WOMEN/, moved at 3 a.m., by Eric Kelsey, 350 words)

Al Jazeera America Schedule In Flux After Network Cancels Programs

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 220 words)

James Corden Ready to Throw Himself Into ‘Late Late Show’ Role

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 280 words)

Kyle MacLachlan To Reprise Role On Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks’ Reboot

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 180 words)

CBS Insists It’s Changing With the Times

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 380 words)

Stan Lee Sets ‘Agent Carter’ Cameo

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 50 words)

LIFESTYLE

How to avoid the high price of social media envy

NEW YORK - Gabriela Bustelo could not handle Facebook any more. And that could be good news for her pocketbook, according to experts. One study by academic researchers found that frequent Facebook users tend to have higher levels of credit-card debt and lower credit scores. (SOCIALMEDIA-ENVY/CONSUMERS (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved at 8 a.m., by Chris Taylor, 660 words)

Gabriel Thompson’s new cookbook shares take on Italian food

NEW YORK - Chef Gabriel Thompson serves a generous helping of brash New York City attitude along with recipes from his New York restaurants in his first cookbook “Downtown Italian.” The executive chef of dell‘anima, L‘Artusi, Anfora and L‘Apicio restaurants co-wrote the book along with his wife, the eateries’ head pastry chef Katherine, and executive beverage director Joe Campanale. (FOOD-CHEFS/THOMPSON (PIX), moved at 4 a.m., 400 words)

WORLD

Divers retrieve crashed AirAsia jet’s cockpit voice recorder

JAKARTA - Divers retrieve the cockpit voice recorder from the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet, an Indonesian investigator tells Reuters, a key step towards determining the cause of the crash that killed 162 people. (INDONESIA-AIRPLANE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, 425 words)

Ukraine summit called off over lack of progress on truce deal

BERLIN/KIEV - Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France have scrapped plans for a summit this week on the conflict in Ukraine because of a lack of progress in implementing a four-month-old ceasefire agreement. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved, 465 words)

Ukraine tensions keep Putin away from Auschwitz anniversary

WARSAW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to join world leaders gathering at the site of the Auschwitz death camp this month because distrust caused by the conflict in Ukraine has cast a pall on arrangements to commemorate the Holocaust. (AUSCHWITZ-ANNIVERSARY/PUTIN (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved at 2 a.m., 841 words). See also: Putin will not attend Holocaust commemorations in Poland (AUSCHWITZ-ANNIVERSARY/PUTIN (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:23 a.m., 215 words)

Cameroon says 143 Boko Haram fighters killed in clashes

YAOUNDE - At least 143 Boko Haram fighters were killed in an attack on a military camp in Cameroon on Monday, a minister says, adding that it is the heaviest loss sustained by the Nigerian Islamist group in the country. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/CAMEROON, moved, 200 words)

Egypt’s Mubarak could walk free after court orders retrial in graft case

CAIRO - Egypt’s high court overturns the only remaining conviction against Hosni Mubarak, ordering a retrial in the embezzlement case and opening the way for the ousted former president’s possible release. (EGYPT-MUBARAK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 450 words) See also: EGYPT-SINAI/BODY, moved, 265 words)

Hong Kong leader seeks to rebuild with post-protest policy address

(HONGKONG-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, 615 words)

China urges stronger safety measures after Shanghai stampede

(CHINA-STAMPEDE/, moved, 150 words)

DETROIT AUTO SHOW

Automakers cater to America’s renewed love affair with trucks

DETROIT - While General Motors Co’s Chevrolet on Monday pulled the wraps off a tiny, environmentally friendly electric car called the Bolt, rival Ford Motor Co was showing off a 400-plus-horsepower pickup truck better suited to burning rubber than hauling hay. The new F-150 Raptor has racing shock absorbers, a 10-speed transmission and the word FORD splayed across the grill. (AUTOSHOW-TRUCKS/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Paul Lienert, 649 words)

Cadillac plans $12 billion product blitz over 5 years

DETROIT - General Motors Co’s Cadillac brand plans a $12 billion new model offensive over the next five years that will include eight vehicles, including five in segments where it does not currently compete, Cadillac chief Johan de Nysschen said at the Detroit auto show on Monday. (AUTOSHOW GM/CADILLAC, moved, by Ben Klayman, 400 words)

GM open to working with Google on self-driving car technology

DETROIT - General Motors Co is open to working with Google Inc on developing self-driving car technology, the chief technology officer for the U.S. automaker said on Monday at the Detroit Auto Show. (AUTOSHOW-GM/GOOGLE, moved, 280 words)

Daimler still bullish about China amid BMW woes

(AUTOSHOW-DAIMLER/CEO, moved, 400 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

U.S. shippers say West Coast ports near gridlock on stalled contract talks

LOS ANGELES - Cargo traffic at several of the biggest U.S. West Coast ports has slowed to near gridlock, negotiators for shipping lines and terminal operators for 29 ports said on Monday as contract talks with the dockworkers’ union remain strained. (USA-PORTS/WESTCOAST, moved at 12:58 a.m., 274 words)

OPEC won’t back down, UAE minister says as oil plunges

ABU DHABI - OPEC will not cut its oil output to support prices but expects higher-cost producers to do so, the United Arab Emirates energy minister insists as oil plunges near six-year lows. (EMIRATES-OIL/MINISTER (UPDATE 1), moved, 595 words) See also: MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 420 words)

ECB discussions on bond buying said far advanced

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is far advanced in discussions about whether to embark on a sovereign bond-buying program and could take a decision at its Jan. 22 meeting on whether to go ahead, a top ECB policymaker says. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words)

Facebook, Xiaomi discuss investment in the China smart phone maker

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Mark Zuckerberg and Xiaomi Inc CEO Lei Jun discussed a potential investment by Facebook in China’s top smart phone maker ahead of its $1.1 billion fundraising last month, but a deal never materialised, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (XIAOMI-FACEBOOK (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:02 a.m., 400 words)

Investors may wait longer for higher dividends from U.S. banks

NEW YORK - Investors had hoped the biggest U.S. banks would boost dividend payments substantially in 2015 but recent events including slumping oil prices will make it harder for banks to pay more. (USA-BANKS/DIVIDENDS (ANALYSIS), moved, 890 words)

