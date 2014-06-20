REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY JUNE 20

Russia denies troop buildup at Ukraine border

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Friday denied a statement by NATO suggesting Russia was building up troops on the frontier with Ukraine but said Moscow had brought in more border guards because of security concerns. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-RUSSIA (UPDATE 1), 180 words, moved at 6:27 a.m.)

FDA asks for wider warning on testosterone products

WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration said all testosterone products on the market should include in their labels a general warning about the risk of blood clots in veins. The regulator cited post-market reports of such clots for the warning. (FDA-WARNING, 140 words, moved at 8:59 a.m.)

TOP STORIES

Obama, Pena Nieto discuss U.S. influx of Central American minors

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama spoke on Thursday with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto about a strategy to deal with a flood of children coming from Central America to the United States, the White House said. Obama “welcomed the opportunity to work in close cooperation with Mexico to develop concrete proposals to address the root causes of unlawful migration from Central America,” the White House said. An estimated 130,000 minors expected to arrive in the coming year. (USA-IMMIGRATION/CHILDREN-OBAMA (UPDATE 2, PIX), 300 words, moved at 9:18 p.m.)

Obama to extend family leave rights of gay couples

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Friday will announce a rule that makes legally married same-sex couples eligible for benefits under the Family and Medical Leave Act in all 50 states, a White House official said. Currently, legally married couples are eligible for those benefits if they reside in a state in which same-sex marriage is legal. Obama is directing the Department of Labor to propose a rule extending the FMLA rights even to states where gay unions are not legal. (USA-GAYMARRIAGE/OBAMA (PIX), 240 words, moved at 12:01 a.m., will be updated from announcement)

Fiscal battles loom for new House Republican leaders

WASHINGTON - Congress faces more big fights over funding for highway construction and government agencies in the coming months as newly elected Republican leaders in the House of Representatives work to soothe the concerns of the party’s right flank. Representatives Kevin McCarthy, elected majority leader, and Steve Scalise, elected majority whip, will be under pressure to make good on promises to give rank-and-file Republicans more say over legislation they bring to the floor for votes. “It opens the door for another fiscal standoff,” said Chris Krueger, a former Republican House staffer now with Guggenheim Securities in Washington. (USA-CONGRESS/AGENDA (ANALYSIS, PIX), 725 words, moved at 8:23 p.m.)

Texas governor Perry says he “stepped right in it” on gay comments

--Texas Governor Rick Perry has said he “stepped right in it” when he compared homosexuality to alcoholism as something that can be fought against despite genetic disposition. The Republican, who is weighing another presidential campaign in 2016 after a gaffe-prone first attempt in 2012, did not actually apologize for the remarks but instead told a lunch hosted by the Christian Science Monitor newspaper on Thursday he should have stuck to a message of inclusion and jobs. (USA-TEXAS/PERRY-GAY (PIX), 250 words, moved at 5:08 a.m.)

More than 50 million displaced worldwide, UN says

GENEVA - More than 50 million people were forcibly uprooted worldwide at the end of last year, the highest level since after World War Two, as people fled crises from Syria to South Sudan, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. Half are children, many of them caught up in conflicts or persecution that world powers have been unable to prevent or end, UNHCR said in its annual Global Trends report. “We are really facing a quantum leap, an enormous increase of forced displacement in our world,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres told reporters. (UN-REFUGEES/ (CORRECTED), 400 words, moved at 2:12 a.m.)

Iraqi forces ready push after Obama offers advisers

BAGHDAD - Iraqi forces were massing north of Baghdad on Friday, aiming to strike back at Sunni Islamists whose drive toward the capital prompted the United States to send military advisers to stiffen government resistance. Speculation that Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki might be forced aside was heightened when the country’s senior Shi‘ite cleric urged a speedy formation of a new government following the ratification this week of the results of a parliamentary election held in April. In the area around Samarra, on the main highway 60 miles north of Baghdad, the provincial governor, a rare Sunni supporter of Maliki, told cheering troops they would now force ISIL and its allies back. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), 800 words, expect by 10 a.m.)

Ukraine says border with Russia under control, but fighting rages

KIEV - Ukraine’s defense chief said on Friday government forces had regained control of the border with Russia and could stop supplies being sent to arm pro-Russian separatists, but fighting raged for a second day. A spokesman for government forces said about 300 separatists had been killed in fighting on Thursday in an eastern area about 100 km (60 miles) from the border where fighting continued on Friday. Ukrainian forces had lost seven servicemen. The rebel casualties could not be verified independently. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko meanwhile prepared for a round of high diplomacy to sell a peace plan to allies and adversaries alike in a bid to end the rebel insurgency that threatens the unity of the country. The biggest challenge for the newly installed Poroshenko will be to win real support from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his plan, with relations at rock bottom amid Ukrainian accusations that Moscow fomented the unrest. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEFENSE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 600 words, moved at 9:29 a.m.)

WASHINGTON

Obamas want daughters to get taste of life on minimum wage

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama and wife Michelle both worked minimum-wage jobs before they got law degrees, a character-building experience they said they also want their teenage daughters to share. The president scooped ice cream at Baskin-Robbins, waited tables at an assisted-living facility for seniors and also worked as a painter. The first lady worked at a book binding shop. “I think every kid needs to get a taste of what it’s like to do that real hard work,” Michelle Obama said in an interview with Parade magazine, slated to run on Sunday. (USA-OBAMA/FAMILY (PIX), 300 words, moved at 1 a.m.)

Benghazi suspect was fighting anti-Islamist general before U.S. raid

BENGHAZI, Libya - The suspected ringleader of a 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi snatched this week by U.S. forces had been fighting a Libyan general committed to root out Islamist rebels when he vanished without trace, according to his brother. (LIBYA-SECURITY/USA-KHATALLAH (EXCLUSIVE), 500 words, moved at 6:57 a.m.)

U.S. says Thailand, Malaysia, Venezuela among worst human trafficking centers

WASHINGTON - The State Department downgraded Thailand, Malaysia and Venezuela on Friday to its list of the world’s worst centers of human trafficking, opening up the countries to possible sanctions and dumping them in the same category as North Korea and Syria. (USA-TRAFFICKING/SANCTIONS, 400 words, moved at 9 a.m.)

For U.S. high court, a year of discontent with patent rulings

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has shown growing discontent with the country’s top patent court, throwing out five of the six rulings it reviewed this year as being too protective of intellectual property rights. Thursday’s ruling in a hotly anticipated case, Alice Corp v. CLS Banks, emerged after the patent court, known as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, failed to resolve a key legal question. (USA-COURT/IP (ANALYSIS), 500 words, by Lawrence Hurley, moved at 7 a.m.)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

CDC anthrax scare conjures up real Friday the 13th nightmare

CHICAGO - It is a Friday the 13th Dr Paul Meechan will not soon forget. On that night last week, bioterrorism researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered they had mistakenly sent live anthrax virus out to fellow scientists in two lower-security clearance labs at the agency, instead of what they thought were harmless samples of the deadly pathogen. (USA-ANTHRAX/SCARE, 500 words, by Julie Steenhuysen, moved at 7 a.m.)

A 4-week cure for Hepatitis C?

NEW YORK - In the race to find a faster cure for hepatitis C, Bristol-Myers Squibb says it will test its experimental antiviral drug combination with Gilead Sciences blockbuster drug Sovaldi, hoping to cut treatment time to four weeks. (HEALTH-HEPATITIS/BRISTOL, 500 words, by Bill Berkrot, moved at 7 a.m.)

Ancient parasite highlights humans’ role in spread of disease

LONDON - The discovery of a schistosomiasis parasite egg in a 6,200-year-old grave in Syria may be the earliest evidence that agricultural irrigation systems in the Middle East contributed to a vast spread of disease, scientists said on Friday. (HEALTH-SCHISTOSOMIASIS/EGG, 500 words, moved)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Lance Armstrong must face U.S. doping lawsuit, judge rules

--A federal judge on Thursday rejected Lance Armstrong’s bid to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit claiming that he and his former cycling team which the U.S. Postal Service had sponsored defrauded the government in a scheme to use banned, performance-enhancing drugs. U.S. District Judge Robert Wilkins said complaints brought by the government and Armstrong’s ex-teammate, Floyd Landis, were “rife with allegations that Armstrong had knowledge of the doping, and that he made false statements to conceal the doping and the attendant obligation which would have resulted if the government had known of the doping.” (USA-COURTS/ARMSTRONG-DOPING (UPDATE 2, PIX), 400 words, moved at 9:14 p.m.)

Presbyterian Church approves clergy performing gay weddings

DETROIT - A gathering of U.S. Presbyterian Church elders and ministers voted on Thursday to allow their clergy to perform same-sex weddings, in a major reversal for one of the largest mainline Protestant denominations, a church official said. The move came during a meeting in Detroit, two years after the Church’s highest judicial body upheld an ecclesiastical rebuke against a lesbian Presbyterian minister for officiating at same-sex weddings in California. (USA-PRESBYTERIAN/GAYMARRIAGE (UPDATE 1), 300 words, moved at 9:35 p.m.)

Three people wounded in shooting after rap concert in Denver area

DENVER - Three people were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of an amphitheater in Colorado after a concert headlined by American rapper Nas, the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said early on Friday morning. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting outside the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, near Denver, and the park area remained closed, the sheriff’s office said. (USA-COLORADO/SHOOTING (UPDATE 1), 150 words, moved at 3:44 a.m.)

Weaker winds aid firefighters battling Navajo reservation blaze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Weaker winds on Thursday allowed firefighters to gain ground on a wildfire that has raged for seven days through parched pine woodlands and brush on a Navajo reservation in northwestern New Mexico, a state fire official said. The wind-driven Assayii Lake fire has charred more than 13,000 acres since it erupted last Friday in the Chuska Mountains, about six miles (10 km) east of the Arizona border, and spread eastward toward the communities of Sheep Springs and Naschitti. (USA-NEW MEXICO/WILDFIRES, 120 words, moved at 11:18 a.m.)

California officials seek to ensure safety of trains hauling crude oil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - State and local officials in California, worried that trains carrying crude oil from Canada and North Dakota could cause explosions or environmental damage in their state, asked lawmakers on Thursday to regulate the shipments, which are becoming more frequent. Firefighters and others urged action on bills in the California legislature to impose safety regulations on trains carrying crude oil to refineries in the state, a year after a disastrous oil train derailment in Canada that killed 47 people and spilled 1.6 million gallons of crude. (USA-CALIFORNIA/OIL TRAINS, 400 words, moved at 9:30 p.m.)

Hundreds of same-sex marriage opponents rally in Washington

WASHINGTON - Several hundred opponents of same-sex marriage marched to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday after former Republican presidential candidates Rick Santorum and Mike Huckabee urged them to keep fighting to have marriage defined as being strictly between a man and a woman. Coming after a flurry of federal court rulings striking down same-sex marriage bans in a number of states, including Wisconsin on June 6, the speakers at the second annual “March for Marriage” sought to make it clear their movement was not losing steam. (USA-POLITICS/GAYMARRIAGE-MARCH (PIX), 400 words, moved at 7:48 p.m.)

New York City to pay $40 million to end ‘Central Park Jogger’ lawsuit - source

NEW YORK - New York City has agreed to pay $40 million to five men who were convicted, and later exonerated, of brutally raping a female jogger in Central Park in 1989, settling a long-fought civil rights lawsuit, according to a person familiar with the matter. The violent attack, which became known as the Central Park jogger case, made national headlines as a sign that the city’s crime rate had spiraled out of control, while the outcome of the prosecution raised questions about race and the justice system. (USA-CRIME/JOGGER, 300 words, by Joseph Ax, moved at 11:31 p.m.)

New York poised to become 23rd U.S. state to allow medical marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. - Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers announced a deal on Thursday that would allow limited access to medical marijuana in New York, making it the 23rd U.S. state to legalize some kind of availability of cannabis for therapeutic purposes. The proposed medical cannabis program, one of the nation’s most restrictive, would permit the active ingredients of pot to be inhaled as a vapor or ingested, but prohibit the smoking of marijuana itself. (USA-MARIJUANA/NEWYORK (UPDATE 3), 300 words, moved at 1:34 a.m.)

WORLD

Bomber targeting Lebanon security chief kills one

BEIRUT - A suicide bomber targeting one of Lebanon’s top security chiefs killed one person and wounded 37 at a checkpoint on Friday, police said, in the latest violence to grip the country’s Bekaa valley near Syria. (LEBANON-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), 300 words, moved at 7:14 a.m.)

Car bomb in Syria’s Hama province kills 34 - state news

BEIRUT - A car bomb in Syria’s western Hama province killed 34 and wounded more than 50, Syria’s state news agency SANA said on Friday, blaming the attack on rebels fighting forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. (SYRIA-CRISIS/BLAST (UPDATE 2), 250 words, moved at 5:35 a.m.)

Israel kills Palestinian teen in escalating West Bank arrest raids

HEBRON, West Bank - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Friday and arrested 25 people, pursuing a weeklong crackdown against Islamist militants and house-to-house searches for three Israeli teenagers who went missing eight days ago. (PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL/ (UPDATE 1), 300 words, moved at 2:24 a.m.)

India nuclear enrichment plant expansion operational in 2015

NEW DELHI - India is expanding a covert uranium enrichment plant that could potentially support the development of thermonuclear weapons, a defense research group said on Friday, raising the stakes in an arms race with China and Pakistan. (INDIA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), 600 words, moved at 6:54 a.m.)

China sends four oil rigs to South China Sea amid regional tensions

BEIJING/HONG KONG - China has sent four more oil rigs into the South China Sea in a sign that Beijing is stepping up its exploration for oil and gas in the tense region, less than two months after it positioned a giant drilling platform in waters claimed by Vietnam. The announcement comes at a time when many countries in Asia are nervous at Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the potentially energy-rich waters, where sovereignty over countless islands and reefs is in dispute. (CHINA-SOUTHCHINASEA/RIGS (UPDATE 1, TV), 300 words, moved at 5:53 a.m.)

Berlusconi’s appeal in sex case starts in Italy

MILAN- Silvio Berlusconi’s appeal of his conviction for abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor began on Friday, opening a new legal battle that could severely limit any active political role for the former Italian prime minister. (ITALY-BERLUSCONI/, 300 words, moved at 6:47 a.m.)

U.S. to move some diplomats out of Kenya following attacks

NAIROBI - The United States said it would move some of its diplomats out of Kenya and has banned all embassy staff from travelling to its Indian Ocean coastline, where about 65 people were killed in attacks on Sunday and Monday. Islamist militants from neighbouring Somalia claimed responsibility for the indiscriminate shootings and execution-style killings but Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said they were instead the work of his domestic political rivals. (KENYA-SECURITY/USA, 150 words, moved at 7:33 a.m.)

South Korea regrets Japanese review of “comfort women” apology

TOKYO - A Japanese panel tasked with reviewing a landmark apology issued over two decades ago to women, many Korean, who worked in Japan’s wartime military brothels, said South Korea had helped with the sensitive wording of the original document. South Korea expressed deep regret over Tokyo pushing for the review, saying the results gloss over the facts, and disputed the finding that Seoul was directly involved in the formulation of the formal apology in 1993. (JAPAN-DIPLOMACY/ (UPDATE 1), 300 words, moved at 7:06 a.m.)

China launches campaign to cleanse web of terror content

BEIJING - China began a campaign on Friday to purge the Internet of content it says promotes terror and violence, enlisting the aid of major websites, state media said, as the country moves to damp violence in its restive far west. (CHINA-INTERNET/XINJIANG, 300 words, moved at 6:40 a.m.)

Over 200,000 vote as Hong Kong democracy ‘referendum’ kicks off

HONG KONG - More than 200,000 people voted for full democracy in Hong Kong within the first few hours of an unofficial online referendum on Friday in a civil campaign that has sparked warnings from China’s Communist Party leaders. (HONGKONG-VOTE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 400 words, moved at 6:07 a.m.)

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT

Twitter splits former COO’s duties between two execs

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter split the roles of recently departed chief operating officer, Ali Rowghani, at a time when the micro-blogging site is seeking to revive slowing user growth. (TWITTER-EXECUTIVES/, 150 words, moved at 11:16 a.m.)

Philips electronics says wins patent case against Nintendo in UK

AMSTERDAM - Philips Electronics NV said on Friday it had won a patent infringement cases against Nintendo in the United Kingdom, the first of four lawsuits filed against the Japanese gaming company. Philips spokesman Bjorn Teuwsen said the patent related to motion and gesture tracking systems used in the Wii game console. (PHILIPS-NINTENDO/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1), 120 words, moved at 8:27 a.m.)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Bank of America asks Holder to meet with its CEO - sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Brian Moynihan may be taking a play out of Jamie Dimon’s book. Representatives of Bank of America Corp have asked U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to meet with Moynihan, its chief executive officer, in an attempt to resolve differences over a possible multibillion-dollar settlement involving shoddy mortgage securities sold by the second-largest U.S. bank and its units, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Negotiators for Bank of America and the Justice Department have not met in more than a week and have no plans to do so after a flurry of meetings did not bring them close to a settlement amount, sources said. (USA-BANKS/HOLDER (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), 400 words, moved at 7 a.m.) See also: Judge lets Justice Dept. proceed with fraud case against Bank of America (BANK OF AMERICA-MORTGAGES/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1), 130 words, moved at 11:59 p.m.)

Shire rejects AbbVie’s $46 billion takeover bid

LONDON - British drug maker Shire rejected a $46 billion takeover offer from AbbVie, the latest attempt by a U.S. healthcare firm to tap into lower tax rates abroad via an acquisition. (ABBVIE-SHIRE/ (UPDATE 3), 831 words, moved at 8:22 a.m.)

Siemens-Mitsubishi raises Alstom offer as end-game nears

PARIS/FRANKFURT - Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries added a billion euros to their offer for Alstom’s energy business on Friday, hoping to see off a revamped bid by General Electric ahead of Monday’s deadline for a decision on the struggling company’s fate. (ALSTOM-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 500 words, moved at 6:46 a.m.)

Yellen gives the green light for more stock gains

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signaled that rational exuberance is just fine. That, at least, is how some of America’s largest money managers interpreted her comments on Wednesday suggesting interest rates will remain low through 2016. It reinforced their views that easy money means the U.S. stock market rally has further to run despite notching a series of record highs already this year. That could easily put the S&P 500 benchmark on track to surpass 2000 for the first time, and to do so well before the end of the year. (USA-MARKETS/FED (ANALYSIS), 500 words, moved at 1 a.m.)

