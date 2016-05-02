WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Ralph Boulton + 44 20 7542 7923

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Kerry sees progress towards truce in Syria’s Aleppo

AMMAN/GENEVA - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says talks closer to extending a Syrian truce to Aleppo, the divided northern city where a sharp escalation of violence in recent weeks has torpedoed peace talks. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Lesley Wroughton, 700 words)

U.S. cruise ship pulls into Havana on historic Cuba voyage First U.S. cruise ship to arrive in Cuba in decades receives warm welcome on Monday from Havana residents who gathered at the wharf in the colonial old city as hundreds of Americans stood and waved from the decks of the vessel. (CUBA-USA/ (PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Marc Frank, 400 words)

Bombs in Baghdad kill 14, including Shi‘ite pilgrims

BAGHDAD - Three bombs explode in and around Baghdad, killing at least 14 people, including Shi‘ite Muslim worshippers conducting an annual pilgrimage inside the capital, police and medical sources say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-BLAST (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Kareem Raheem, 400 words)

Turkish PM loses authority over party appointments in boost to Erdogan

ANKARA- Turkey’s ruling AK Party has taken authority to appoint provincial party officials away from Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in a move seen reducing his power over grass roots supporters and consolidating the influence of President Tayyip Erdogan. (TURKEY-POLITICS), moved, by Orhan Coskun and Ercan Gurses, 400 words)

U.S. ELECTIONS

Clinton begins Appalachia tourin Trump-friendly coal country

WASHINGTON - U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton begins two-day tour through rural, traditionally coal-reliant parts of the eastern Appalachian region where Republican rival Donald Trump’s pro-coal, anti-trade message has resonated with economically distressed voters. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Amanda Becker and Valerie Volcovici, 500 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Egyptian police raid press syndicate, arrest two journalists

CAIRO - Egyptian police raid press syndicate in Cairo late on Sunday and arrest two journalists critical of the government, a syndicate official and reporters say in what the labour union called an unprecedented crackdown on the media. (EGYPT-RIGHTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)

ASIA

Australian Craig Wright says he is bitcoin creator -BBC

SYDNEY - Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright tells BBC he is the creator of controversial digital currency bitcoin after years of speculation about a person who until now has gone by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto. (AUSTRALIA-BITCOIN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Byron Kaye, 452 words)

S.Korea revives GPS backup project after blaming North for jamming

SEOUL/LONDON - South Korea revives a project to build a backup ship navigation system that would be difficult to hack after a wave of GPS signal jamming attacks it blamed on North Korea disrupted fishing vessel operations, officials say. (SHIPPING-SOUTHKOREA/NAVIGATION (PICTURES), by Jack Kim and Jonathan Saul, 806 words)

Wary of China’s Indian Ocean activities, U.S., India discuss anti-submarine warfare

NEW DELHI/HONG KONG - India and the United States are in talks to help each other track submarines in the Indian Ocean, military officials say, a move that could further tighten defense ties between New Delhi and Washington as China steps up its undersea activities. (INDIA-USA/SUBMARINES (PIX), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani and Greg Torode, 733 words)

+ See also:

- SOUTHCHINASEA-CHINA/FISHINGBOATS (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan, 1013 words

China airs two more confessions by Taiwan fraud suspects

BEIJING - Confessions by two more Taiwanese telecoms fraud suspects, from among dozens deported from Kenya to China last month, are aired by Chinese state television, in apparent backing of China’s contention that Taiwan deals with such crimes lightly. (CHINA-TAIWAN/CRIME (TV), moved, 428 words)

French PM says all Australian submarines to be built in Australia

CANBERRA - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says he was committed to building all of a new Australian submarine fleet in Australia, apparently contradicting the French contractor who said last week the deal would create jobs in France. (AUSTRALIA-SUBMARINES/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Jane Wardell, 411 words)

EUROPE

German establishment rounds on anti-immigration party over Islam

BERLIN - German politicians from across the spectrum criticised the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Monday after the party declared Islam incompatible with the constitution. (GERMANY-AFD/ISLAM (PIX, TV), by Tina Bellon, moved, 400 words)

AMERICAS

Go team! U.S. top court to hear cheerleader copyright case

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide whether the stripes, zigzags, chevrons and colors on uniforms worn by cheerleaders across the country can be copyrighted under federal law. (USA-COURT/CHEELEADERS), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 400 words)

Bodies of famed American climbers found in Himalayas

Bodies of renowned U.S. mountaineers Alex Lowe and David Bridges, who died in 1999 while climbing in the Himalayas, have been found by another pair of climbers, according to a charity founded and run by Lowe’s widow. (USA-CLIMBERS/ (moving shortly), 330 words)

SPORT

Leicester draw at Man United to move to brink of title

LONDON - Leicester City must wait at least one more day for their first-ever Premier League title after drawing 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/MNU-LEI (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 430 words)