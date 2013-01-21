FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

REUTERS MAGAZINE-Clown legislators tips for fixing Brazil's Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Francisco Everardo Oliveira Silva - better known by his clown name Tiririca (Grumpy) - broke the rules and won election to Brazil’s House of Deputies in 2010 with the most votes of any candidate in the country’s lower house.

Here are some of his tips for fixing Brazil’s Congress:

1. Get rid of political parties. “Why should I believe the same thing as somebody else just because they’re from my party? We’re supposed to think for ourselves, aren’t we?”

2. Fewer speeches, shorter speeches. “Man, nobody listens to these guys speak anyway. Let’s all talk to each other like people.”

3. Term-limits. “Some of these guys have been here too long. They’ve stolen too much, and everybody knows who they are. Time to go home, guys!”

