BRIEF-Revel casino parent eyes sale through Chapter 11 process via auction

June 19 (Reuters) - * Revel casino parent’s chief restructuring officer says company may undergo
court-supervised auction, leading to sale of substantially all its assets --
court filing * Revel ac chief restructuring officer says that despite reducing operating
losses after prior bankruptcy, company still struggled with utility costs,
severance, litigation costs, and tight liquidity * Revel ac chief restructuring officer says investment banker Moelis & Co tried
to help it find a buyer, including one with which it held ‘prolonged’ talks,
but no deal was reached * Revel ac chief restructuring officer says company has arranged $41.9 million
of debtor-in-possession financing * Revel ac chief restructuring officer says company’s ultimate goal in chapter
11 is to sell the business, and maximize value for stakeholders