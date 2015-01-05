FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge approves sale of Atlantic City's Revel to Florida developer
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Judge approves sale of Atlantic City's Revel to Florida developer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMDEN, New Jersey, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Monday she would approve the sale of the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to a Florida developer who bid $95.4 million for the complex, which cost $2.4 billion to build.

The ruling by Judge Gloria Burns in Camden, New Jersey, would clear the way for the sale to Glenn Straub of Florida, who was the back-up bidder for the casino in an October auction.

The winning bidder, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, walked away in December from its agreement to buy the hotel for $110 million. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Camden, New Jersey; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.