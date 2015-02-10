FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Revel Casino seeks to end planned sale to Florida developer
February 10, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Revel Casino seeks to end planned sale to Florida developer

WILMINGTON, Del, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to end its agreement to sell the gambling complex to Florida developer Glenn Straub for $95.4 million, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The hotel’s legal team also asked Judge Gloria Burns in Camden, New Jersey, for permission to keep Straub’s $10 million deposit. The Revel asked Burns to hold a hearing on Wednesday to consider its requests.

The sale to Straub became embroiled in disputes with restaurants and nightclubs that once operated in the casino, which closed in September. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

