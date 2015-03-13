FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge won't approve proposed $82 mln sale of Revel Casino
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Judge won't approve proposed $82 mln sale of Revel Casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. Bankruptcy Judge on Friday declined to approve the proposed sale of the shuttered Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey for $82 million because she said she lacked jurisdiction.

Judge Gloria Burns in Camden, New Jersey, said she could not rule because an appeal was pending over a related aspect of the sale agreement. Revel's advisors had sought approval to sell the shuttered hotel to Florida developer Glenn Straub. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
