BRIEF-Revenio aims to launch screening device to detect skin cancer
#Healthcare
January 21, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Revenio aims to launch screening device to detect skin cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Signs license agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland concerning intellectual property rights and know-how regarding the hyperspectral camera technology developed by VTT

* Revenio has also signed a cooperation agreement with VTT on commercialization of a hyperspectral imaging system suitable for skin cancer diagnostics and with the University of Jyväskylä on commercialization of the invention relating to the software code

* Says during 2015, Revenio and VTT will develop second generation prototypes of hyperspectral camera

* The final schedule for the project will become clearer in the light of experience gained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

