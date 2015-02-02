FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revenio starts to commercialize technology for screening, diagnosis and monitoring of asthma
February 2, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Revenio starts to commercialize technology for screening, diagnosis and monitoring of asthma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Has begun to commercialize technology for the screening, diagnosis and monitoring of asthma

* Has signed a license agreement with Tide Medical Oy concerning a patented invention relating to diagnosis of asthma

* Current outlook indicates that it will take several years before these products become commercially significant for company

* Asthma is one of most common chronic diseases in world with over 300 million sufferers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
