BRIEF-Revenio starts to commercialize technology for screening, diagnosis and monitoring of asthma

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Has begun to commercialize technology for the screening, diagnosis and monitoring of asthma

* Has signed a license agreement with Tide Medical Oy concerning a patented invention relating to diagnosis of asthma

* Current outlook indicates that it will take several years before these products become commercially significant for company

* Asthma is one of most common chronic diseases in world with over 300 million sufferers