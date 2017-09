August 04 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj

* Says Q2 revenue EUR 6.8 million versus EUR 6.4 million

* Says Q2 operating profit EUR 1.4 million versus EUR 1.5 million

* Says Q2 operating profit for Health Tech segment EUR 1.1 million versus EUR 1.3 million

* Says net sales and operating profit of continuing operations ex-items to see year-on-year growth

* Says the biggest growth is foreseen in the Health Tech segment

