BRIEF-Revenio concludes employer-employee negotiations
#Healthcare
September 9, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Revenio concludes employer-employee negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Corporation:

* Says the employer-employee negotiations within Boomeranger Boats Ltd., a company specializing in Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIB), have been concluded

* Says the negotiations have implications on the entire personnel of Boomeranger Boats Ltd., about 27 persons in total

* Says the company will be able to implement any necessary fixed-term layoffs and staffing reductions as of 15 Oct 2014

* Says the extent of the layoffs will depend on how the company’s order book develops Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

