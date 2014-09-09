BRIEF-Revenio concludes employer-employee negotiations

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Corporation:

* Says the employer-employee negotiations within Boomeranger Boats Ltd., a company specializing in Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIB), have been concluded

* Says the negotiations have implications on the entire personnel of Boomeranger Boats Ltd., about 27 persons in total

* Says the company will be able to implement any necessary fixed-term layoffs and staffing reductions as of 15 Oct 2014

* Says the extent of the layoffs will depend on how the company's order book develops