BRIEF-Revenio Group sells contact center business to Ina Finland

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj

* Says signed an agreement to sell the entire capital stock of Midas Touch Oy, which represents the contact center business of Revenio’s Technology and Services segment

* Says sells Midas Touch to Ina Finland Oy

* Says the parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price

* Says Mr Riku Lamppu will give up his position as the CEO of Midas Touch Oy

* Says Revenio Group will record loss of about 2 million euros from the divestment in its interim report for Q3

* Says the loss will have no impact on the Group’s financial guidance

* Says sale is estimated to boost the group's cash flow by about 800,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: