Revenues fall at Deutsche’s CIB

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank gave scant evidence that it was seeing a return of clients, particularly in its prime brokerage, who had been deterred from transacting with the bank during its turbulent second half of last year.

“Revenues were not as universally strong as we would have liked, in large measure because of muted client activity in many of the capital markets,” said John Cryan, chief executive.

Revenues across the corporate and investment bank in the second quarter fell 16% from a year ago to €3.62bn.

The five major US banks reported a 16% year-on-year decline in revenues from fixed income, currencies and commodity trading in the second quarter, including a 40% tumble by Goldman Sachs.

Deutsche, the first major European investment bank to divulge figures, reported a 12% drop in fixed income & currencies (FIC) sales and trading to €1.1bn, in line with its US rivals excluding Goldman.

There were bright spots in credit, where revenues were “significantly higher” on the back of a recovery in trading distressed products in Asia. But US rates, FX and emerging markets were lower than a year ago.

Deutsche's smaller equities trading unit fared far worse than US rivals with a 28% drop to €537m, against a 1% average rise for the US banks.

Cash equities volumes were “sluggish” and derivatives revenues declined slightly because of the low level of volatility seen in the period compared with a year ago, when the UK voted to leave the European Union.

Deutsche was hurt by weaker prime finance revenues, which it said reflected “lower margins and lower client balances”. The latter were above the low point of September 2016, when counterparties were reluctant to deal with the bank as it faced a huge US fine for mis-selling RMBS, but still below year-earlier levels. That indicates some of the lost accounts have yet to come back as much as Deutsche had hoped.

Deutsche also lagged US banks on debt underwriting, normally an area of strength for the German bank. Its DCM revenues fell 24% to €311m. Most US banks reported significant increases.

Deutsche said it had seen lower client activity in the US, suggesting it had lost market share to resurgent US rivals.

On the equity capital markets side, Morgan Stanley outperformed US peers significantly in the US. Deutsche paled in comparison with revenues down 7% year-on-year to €115m. This came after a generally stunning first quarter for ECM, when there were a string of widely syndicated recapitalisations of European lenders, including Deutsche itself.

Deutsche benefited from a number of large M&A transactions closing to record a 91% jump in advisory revenues to €137m.

Deutsche said the unusually low level of credit losses seen in the quarter, down 64% from a year ago, was unlikely to be repeated in the second half. It also said some litigation charges, largely already provided for, were likely to be taken in the second half too.

Deutsche remains focused on reducing costs and headcount across the bank fell by 4,656 from a year earlier. In CIB, non-interest expenses were 19% lower than a year earlier at €3bn. On an adjusted basis, excluding goodwill and restructuring charges in the year-earlier quarter, the drop was 6%.

The bank did not comment on a report that 10 of its former executive directors, including ex-CEOs Josef Ackerman and Anshu Jain, had agreed to waive nearly €40m in bonus awards. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)