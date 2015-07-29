FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British software firm Reward Gateway sold to U.S. private equity
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 29, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

British software firm Reward Gateway sold to U.S. private equity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Reward Gateway, a British company whose software helps companies reward their staff, has been sold by Inflexion Private Equity to U.S.-based technology investor Great Hill Partners in a deal that values the group at 140 million pounds ($218 million).

Chief Executive Glenn Elliott, who founded Reward Gateway in 2006, said Great Hill’s U.S. presence, technological expertise and understanding of the human resources sector made them stand out in a field of potential investors.

“They got us straight away; they understand the opportunity,” he told Reuters, adding that the group also received interest from trade buyers.

Great Hill would help the British company exploit opportunities in the medium-sized business sector - for example in managing employee benefits and recognition programmes - and expand into markets such as Latin America, he said.

Reward Gateway’s software helps companies manage reward and benefit schemes like childcare vouchers, trading vacation days and retailer discounts.

Its management and employees, who hold a 40 percent stake, will receive a windfall, with all 269 employees below board level sharing about 6.5 million pounds, Elliott said.

He will stay with the business, which had revenue in the year to end-June of 189 million pounds, and said he had increased his own stake to about 28 percent. ($1 = 0.6413 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.