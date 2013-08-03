Germany's Rewe aims to agree new credit line by year-end - CFO

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German unlisted retailer Rewe is in talks with banks to obtain a 1.75-billion-euro ($2.3-billion) credit facility and aims to reach an agreement by the end of this year, its finance chief told a German newspaper.

The loan will replace a 2-billion-euro credit line maturing next year and will run for five to seven years, Boersen-Zeitung cited Christian Mielsch as saying in its Saturday edition.

“The (credit) line will mostly serve as a liquidity reserve. That approach has paid off in the past, for instance in 2008, when we made several acquisitions,” Mielsch said.

The syndicate arranging the new facility would have a similar size as the pool of 22 banks involved in the existing loan, he said.

In the medium term, Mielsch said Rewe would also raise money via Schuldschein loans and could issue corporate bonds.

“In the end, that depends on our concrete financing needs,” he said. Rewe is investing in its German and Austrian businesses as well as its discount supermarket chain Penny.

Mielsch said based on the company’s plans for the future, Rewe’s credit rating at Standard & Poor’s could be raised to BBB from BBB-. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Janet Lawrence)