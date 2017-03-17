FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
German retailer REWE moves CEO change forward to July
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

German retailer REWE moves CEO change forward to July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - Lionel Souque will take over as chief executive of REWE on July 1, the German retailer said on Friday, moving forward a change that was scheduled for Jan. 1, 2019. Outgoing CEO Alain Caparros had asked to leave on June 30 although his contract runs until the end of 2018, it said.

Souque is the current head of REWE's food business in Germany and was appointed as Caparros' successor in December.

Caparros, who has been REWE CEO since 2006, in January ruled out a move to France's Carrefour to replace Georges Plassat, whose term at the world's second largest retailer is scheduled to end in 2018.

A REWE spokeswoman on Friday reiterated that Caparros was not moving to Carrefour. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.