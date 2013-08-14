FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC - REWE launches 1.75 bln euro loan refinancing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

RLPC - REWE launches 1.75 bln euro loan refinancing

Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German retail group REWE has launched syndication of a 1.75 billion euro ($2.32 billion) revolving credit facility to refinance an existing 2 billion euro facility that is due to mature in June 2014, the company said on Wednesday.

The new self-arranged loan has been launched to REWE’s relationship banks via coordinating banks Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commerzbank and UniCredit Bank.

The financing is for five-years and includes two one-year extension options. The loan pays a margin of around 70 basis points over EURIBOR, banking sources said.

REWE’s existing loan, which was arranged in June 2007 with a syndicate of 28 banks, was also for five years with two one-year extension options.

The first one-year extension option was exercised in 2008, but the exercise of the second extension option was postponed to 2010 after the onset of the financial crisis, a banking source said previously. [ID: nRLP01970a] ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.