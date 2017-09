Oct 1 (Reuters) - Reworld Media :

* Said on Tuesday it launched on Sept. 24 a capital increase through a private placement without preferential subscription rights for current shareholders

* 200,000 new shares were issued at a unit price of 1.70 euro per share

* Company’s capital is thus to increse to 23,565,446 shares

* Gross proceeds of the issue amount to 340,000 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1vucGNI

Further company coverage: