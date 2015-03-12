Ball, Rexam merger's antitrust approval likely in the can - experts

(Reuters) - A merger plan by Ball Corp and Rexam Holdings, two big beer and soda can makers, would seem to be a tough pill for antitrust regulators to swallow but experts say it could well be approved.

Ball, which has about 35 percent of North America’s beer and soda can production, announced in mid-February that it would buy British rival Rexam for $6.9 billion. Both supply the world’s biggest beer and soda makers, companies like Anheuser Busch InBev and Coca-Cola.

