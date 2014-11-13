FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexam says reviewing cost base further in light of aluminium premium
November 13, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rexam says reviewing cost base further in light of aluminium premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Rexam Plc :

* In line with our plans and we continue to expect to make further progress for full year on a constant currency basis.

* Overall global beverage can volumes were up 4 pct for period

* Volumes in Europe grew in line with first half with an improvement in Russian volumes

* Looking into 2015, we continue to expect growth in global can volumes, but environment remains challenging

* Aluminium premium has increased further to $500/tonne and, if this level were to be sustained, it would represent an additional cost of some 30 mln stg for next year versus 2014

* Brazilian energy costs are expected to increase by 15 mln stg in 2015 as unprecedented drought has raised cost of hydroelectric power.

* We are reviewing our cost base further and will provide an update at full year results in february. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

