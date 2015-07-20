FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to probe U.S. drinks can maker Ball's bid for Rexam
July 20, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators to probe U.S. drinks can maker Ball's bid for Rexam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp’s 4.4-billion-pound ($6.85 billion) offer for U.K. peer Rexam Plc, concerned about the anti-competitive effects.

“The Commission has concerns that the proposed transaction may reduce competition in the beverage can and aluminium bottle manufacturing industry in the European Economic Area,” the European Commission said in a statement.

It will now decide by Nov. 25 whether to clear the deal, which combines the world’s two largest beverage can makers by volume serving clients such as Coca-Cola Co and Anheuser-Busch InBev. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti)

