FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators extend $6.8 bln Ball, Rexam deal review to Dec. 23
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators extend $6.8 bln Ball, Rexam deal review to Dec. 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Dec. 23 whether to clear U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp’s 4.43-billion-pound ($6.8 billion) proposed takeover of British peer Rexam, a two-week delay agreed with the companies.

The European Commission’s previous deadline was Dec. 9.

“The Commission decided with the agreement of the parties to extend the in-depth investigation by 10 working days, as foreseen in the merger regulation,” spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

The world’s two largest beverage can makers by volume are looking to merge to better manage capital spending and costs. However, the EU competition enforcer is concerned that the deal would push up prices for companies and consumers.

Ball has said it is prepared to sell assets with sales of more than $1.58 billion to fend off regulatory worries. It is likely to offer concessions next month.

$1 = 0.6520 pounds Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.