FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eu antitrust regulators set to approve Ball, Rexam deal - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Eu antitrust regulators set to approve Ball, Rexam deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Ball Corp’s 4.43-billion-pounds ($6.7 billion) bid for Britain’s Rexam Plc after the U.S. drinks can maker improved its concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Last month, Ball offered to sell 11 plants across Europe, nine of which make cans and two can ends. Rivals and customers however wanted a better mix, with more factories making aluminium cans rather than steel which is an old technology.

Ball subsequently fine-tuned the package, the sources said.

$1 = 0.6591 pounds Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.