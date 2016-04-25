FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ball Corp, Rexam to sell some assets to Ardagh for $3.42 bln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 25, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Ball Corp, Rexam to sell some assets to Ardagh for $3.42 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Drinks can maker Ball Corp said it along with British rival Rexam Plc agreed to sell some assets to Luxembourg-based Ardagh Group for about $3.42 billion to meet antitrust regulations ahead of their planned merger.

The companies will sell some metal beverage can assets, support locations and functions in Europe, Brazil and the United States to Ardagh Group, Ball Corp said on Monday.

Reuters had earlier reported that Ball and Rexam have begun the process of shedding assets for regulatory approval.

$1 = 0.6932 pounds Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.