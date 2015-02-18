FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ball Corp, Rexam deal likely this week - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ball Corp, Rexam deal likely this week - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Beverage can maker Ball Corp is close to a deal to buy UK-based Rexam Plc this week, according to people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Rexam said on Feb. 5 it was in talks with Ball Corp for a cash-and-stock deal that valued Rexam at 610 pence per share. That would value Rexam at about 4.3 billion pounds ($6.63 billion).

Rexam and Ball, suppliers to Coca-Cola Co and Anheuser-Busch InBev, are two of the three big players in the global beverage can market. Each controls slightly more than a fifth of the market.

Rexam and Ball Corp executives were not immediately available for comment. Rexam reports results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6484 pounds) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.