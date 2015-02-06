Breakingviews: Can maker dons tin hat to reveal $6.6 bln approach

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - London-listed Rexam is going out on a limb over sale talks with U.S. rival Ball . Beyond disclosing discussions that may or may not go anywhere, the UK company revealed the deal price under consideration, some 4.3 billion pounds ($6.6 billion). The decision looks brave - or designed to force Ball’s hand.

Rexam could have simply acknowledged that discussions were taking place, as Ball did. Instead it mentioned a price of 610 pence per share and possible consideration that is two-thirds cash and one-third new Ball stock.

As a result, investors seem to think a deal is more likely to be done than not. Rexam’s shares rocketed about 90 pence or 20 percent on Thursday, more than halfway to the mooted offer price from their 447.60 pence closing level on Wednesday.

Alongside the uncertainty of whether the two companies can agree a deal, there are huge potential antitrust issues. Rexam and Ball are two of the three largest drinks can makers in the world, each with around 20 percent market share according to Reuters. Jefferies analysts reckon that in some markets - including North America, Europe (excluding Russia), and Brazil, the two companies share as much as two-thirds of the business.

The fact that Ball is even considering paying a premium approaching 40 percent above Rexam’s undisturbed trading price suggests chunky synergies would be in the offing. But huge cost cuts imply heavily overlapping activities.

That could be a red flag for competition authorities. The protagonists may think they can find ingenious ways to jump antitrust hurdles while preserving the commercial and operational logic of merging. But watchdogs in different jurisdictions tend to interpret similar data in different ways. Even in a single market, the United States, AT&T a few years back underestimated trustbusters’ determination to prevent it taking over T-Mobile US, a rival top-four cellphone carrier.

AT&T had to pay the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary a huge break fee. Securing one of those from Ball if a deal founders on antitrust concerns could be one goal of Rexam’s bold announcement. Having had their hopes built up, investors in the UK group may extract a penalty of a different sort if the full-on tactics turn sour.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. packaging company Ball said on Feb. 5 that it is in talks with UK-based Rexam about a possible takeover.

- Rexam said it was “in discussions with (Ball) which may or may not lead to a formal offer being made.” It said that the proposal “values Rexam at 610 pence per each Rexam share based on a consideration of approximately two-thirds in cash and one-third in new Ball shares.” That would value Rexam at 4.3 billion pounds ($6.6 billion).

- Rexam shares rose 90.4 pence, or 20.2 percent, to 538 pence on Feb. 5. Stock in Colorado based Ball climbed about 9 percent to around $72 a share in afternoon trade in New York.