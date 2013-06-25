FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Beverage can maker Rexam warns on profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 25, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Beverage can maker Rexam warns on profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say first-half results would be below last year’s level and not lower than earlier expected)

June 25 (Reuters) - Beverage-can maker Rexam Plc warned first-half results would be slightly lower than the prior year as a result of disappointing volumes in Western Europe and South America.

“Whilst we have accelerated our cost mitigation measures, we now expect full year performance to be modestly lower than previously anticipated,” the company said in a statement.

The company, which makes cans for Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Carlsberg beer, said global can volumes for the five months to the end of May grew 1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Shares in the company closed at 465.1 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.