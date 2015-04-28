FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Can maker Rexam expects lower full-year costs
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 28, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

Can maker Rexam expects lower full-year costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - British drinks can maker Rexam Plc reported a 5 percent jump in first-quarter can volumes and said it expected costs to be lower this year as aluminium premiums have dropped sharply.

Rexam, which is being bought out by U.S. rival Ball Corp , said it now expects the impact on costs to be 10 million pounds to 15 million pounds ($15.25 million-$22.87 million) this year.

The company said in February that it expected a 30 million pound hit to costs due to high aluminium premiums.

Can makers have been contending with record-high aluminium premiums, and the cost of getting the metal out of storage was expected to peak again by mid-2015 due to a supply deficit in the United States and Europe. ($1 = 0.6558 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.