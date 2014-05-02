Can maker Rexam says first-qtr results in line with expectations

May 2 (Reuters) - Rexam Plc, the world’s second largest beverage-can maker in terms of revenue, said overall results in the first-quarter were in line with its expectations.

The company, which makes aluminium cans for Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Carlsberg beer and Heineken, said it was feeling the effects of a strong sterling and high metal premiums but it expected to make progress on a constant currency basis.

Shares in the FTSE-100 component closed at 510 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid and Aashika Jain in Bangalore)