Can maker Rexam's first-half profit falls 2 percent
August 2, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Can maker Rexam's first-half profit falls 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Beverage can maker Rexam Plc reported a 2 percent fall in first-half profit as global can volumes remain sluggish, but the company said it continued to expect full-year results to improve from a year earlier.

Pretax profit from continuing operations on an underlying basis fell to 169 million pounds ($256.21 million), for the first half ended June 30, from 173 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales from continuing operations at the company, which makes cans for Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Carlsberg beer, rose marginally to 1.97 billion pounds with global can volumes up 1 percent.

