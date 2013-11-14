FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexam Q3 overall global beverage cans volume up 3%
#Daimler
November 14, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Rexam Q3 overall global beverage cans volume up 3%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rexam PLC : * Overall global volumes in beverage cans were up 3% in Q3 * Improved volume growth in Western Europe over summer partially offset by weakness in Russia * Improved volume growth in Western Europe was partially offset by difficult trading environment in Egypt, Turkey * In North America, the expected contractual gains drove our strong performance. * Process to divest the healthcare business is progressing according to plan. * Looking into next year, we will have to contend with the difficult macroeconomic backdrop in Europe * We continue to expect our full year performance to show improvement over 2012. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

