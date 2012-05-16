FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rexel buys Platt Electric Supply to expand in U.S.
May 16, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

Rexel buys Platt Electric Supply to expand in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - French electrical materials supplier Rexel has agreed to buy Platt Electric Supply, an independent distributor of electrical products and services in the western United States, in a deal with an enterprise value of 300 million euros ($383 million).

Rexel’s market share in this region, which is expected to grow at a faster rate than the overall U.S. market, will exceed 10 percent following the acquisition, Rexel said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal, which should close in early July, will boost Rexel earnings by the end of 2013, the company added.

