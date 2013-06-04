FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 4 years

Ray Investment sells 10 pct stake in France's Rexel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Rexel controlling shareholder Ray Investment is selling a 10 percent stake in the French electrical materials supplier, representing 28.1 million shares, according to terms of the placement seen by Reuters.

The placement was being done in a range of 17.25 euros to 17.35 euros a share, according to traders, which would represent up to 488 million euros ($637 million).

Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner, according to terms.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Christian Plumb

