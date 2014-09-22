Rexel shareholder Ray Investments to sell remaining stake

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rexel’s top shareholder, Ray Investment, said on Monday it plans to sell its remaining 7.1 percent stake in the electrical equipment supplier.

The stake will be sold via an accelerated bookbuilding managed by JP Morgan Securities and Societe Generale , Ray Investment said in a statement.

Following the sale, Ray Investment will no longer hold any of Rexel’s share capital and voting rights, it said.

Ray Investment, wholly-owned by French financial holding company Eurazeo, has been steadily reducing its stake in Rexel over the past 18 months. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Andrew Callus)