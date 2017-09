Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration ordered R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings Inc to stop sales of some of its cigarette brands as they do not meet the regulator’s guidelines.

The company’s four cigarette brands - Camel Crush Bold, Pall Mall Deep Set Recessed Filter, Pall Mall Deep Set Recessed Filter Menthol and Vantage Tech 13 - can no longer be distributed, the FDA said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)