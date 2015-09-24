Japan Tobacco in talks to buy Reynolds American assets - Bloomberg

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc is in advanced talks to buy assets worth about $5 billion from Reynolds American Inc, including some of the Natural American Spirit tobacco brand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Reynolds American declined to comment while Japan Tobacco could not be immediately reached for a comment outside regular business hours.

The talks could still fall apart and the size of the deal and nature of assets could change, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the talks. (bloom.bg/1VdtN1O)