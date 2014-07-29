FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Reynolds American profit rises 6.7 pct on higher pricing
July 29, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Reynolds American profit rises 6.7 pct on higher pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to change the dateline to July 29 from July 28)

July 29 (Reuters) - Tobacco major Reynolds American Inc’s quarterly profit rose 6.7 percent as price increases helped to make up for a drop in cigarette volumes.

The company’s net income rose to $492 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $461 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 0.7 percent to $2.16 billion.

Reynolds American, which has agreed to buy smaller rival Lorillard Inc in a $25 billion deal, also raised the bottom end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range to $3.35-$3.45 per share from $3.30-$3.45. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

