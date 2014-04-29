FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker RF Micro forecasts 1st-quarter results above estimates
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Chipmaker RF Micro forecasts 1st-quarter results above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - RF Micro Devices Inc, whose chips are used to connect mobile devices to networks, forecast quarterly results above analysts’ estimates due to higher demand from smartphone makers like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.

RF Micro forecast adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share and revenue of about $305 million for the first quarter ending June.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 11 cents per share on revenue of $277 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RF Micro’s radio frequency chips are also used in notebooks and tablets as well as radar equipment. Samsung is the company’s biggest customer. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.