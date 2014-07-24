FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RF Micro forecasts strong 2nd-qtr results
July 24, 2014

RF Micro forecasts strong 2nd-qtr results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - RF Micro Devices Inc, whose chips are used to connect mobile devices to networks, forecast quarterly results above analysts’ estimates as demand rose from smartphone makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.

RF Micro forecast adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share and revenue of about $345 million for the second quarter ending September.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 20 cents per share on revenue of $328 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s cellular radio frequency chips are used in smartphones, notebooks and tablets. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

