China's R&F Properties says won't wage price war as it cuts sales target

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties said on Thursday it will not engage in a price war to achieve its full-year sales target after it lowered that goal for 2015 by 8.3 percent.

The 15th largest property developer by sales in China revised down its 2015 sales target to 55 billion yuan ($8.60 billion) from 60 billion, representing flat growth from 2014.

R&F’s contracted sales in the first six months of the year were 20.7 billion yuan.

“We want to send a signal that by lowering the target we will not be engaging in a price war,” company chairman Li Sze Lim said at an earnings briefing in Hong Kong.

He added that he expects China homes sales to continue to recover in the second half of the year.

The chairman of developer CIFI Holdings, Lin Zhong, said on Thursday that he expects China’s property sales to hit a record high this year, surpassing 2013’s 8 trillion yuan level, as prices in first and second-tier cities continue to grow.

R&F Properties said in a statement it revised its full-year sales target due to recent volatility in the Chinese stock market and uncertainty over China’s macroeconomic environment.

Both Shanghai and Shenzhen shares have lost nearly a third of their values since their peak in mid-June.

R&F said on Thursday its first-half net profit dropped 4 percent to 1.03 billion yuan, while CIFI’s net profit rose 7 percent to 802 million yuan. ($1 = 6.3940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)