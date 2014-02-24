FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Radio frequency chipmakers RF Micro, TriQuint to merge
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Radio frequency chipmakers RF Micro, TriQuint to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Radio frequency chipmakers RF Micro Devices Inc and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc said they would merge in an all-stock deal to create a new company with combined revenue of more than $2 billion.

TriQuint shareholders will receive 1.675 shares of the combined company for every share held.

RF Micro shareholders will receive 1 share of the new entity for each share they hold.

TriQuint Chief Executive Ralph Quinsey will be the non-executive chairman of the new company, while RF Micro Chief Executive Bob Bruggeworth will be the CEO, the companies said in a joint statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.