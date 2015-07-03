FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apax poised for 450 mln euro Dutch online retail deal -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 3, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Apax poised for 450 mln euro Dutch online retail deal -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Apax is close to a 450 million euro ($499 million) deal to buy RFS Holland Holding, a major operator of online retailers in the Netherlands, Dutch newspaper Financieele Dagblad reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the deal. Apax and RFS declined comment.

Privately held RFS operates Wehkamp.nl, originally a popular mail-order catalogue, and household goods retailer Fonq.nl. Both compete against the dominant web store Bol.com, owned by Ahold , with Amazon only a minor player in the Netherlands.

Wehkamp made headlines in 2013 when it announced plans to spend 80 million euros to build what it said would be the world’s largest automated distribution system, able to deliver 80,00 packages a day.

In 2014 RFS reported operating profit of 29 million euros on sales of 498 million euros. ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.