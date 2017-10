LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - RGI International Ltd : * Mandatory cash offer by direct finance llc for r.g.i. international limited

* Direct finance together with its concert parties interested in about 64.34

percent of r.g.i. international limited * Offer by direct finance is being made at a price of US$2.10 in cash for each

RGI share * Thus values the entire issued ordinary share capital of RGI at US$339.75

million